WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday weather

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — The winter storm that blanketed southern British Columbia with snow Wednesday meant a day off work or school for some, but it had much harsher implications for those without a home. Nicole Mucci, spokeswoman for the Union Gospel Mission in Vancouver, said it was struggling to keep up with demand for warm clothes and shelter spaces. "Cold weather like this certainly can highlight the inequities that our community members are facing and face every single day," she said. Heavy snow in M