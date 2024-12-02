WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Monday weather

Latest Stories
- The Weather Network
Ontario walloped by intense snow squalls, impressive totals piling up
Difficult driving conditions continue through this weekend across portions of Ontario as powerful snow squalls continue whipping off all five of the Great Lakes
- The Weather Network
Dangerous Ontario snow squalls shift and continue into Monday
Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario to begin the new work week
- The Independent
MTG was mocked for weather-control claims. Now Florida has a new bill to ban ‘weather modification’
State senator who introduced legislation has repeated shared posts on X referencing chemtrails conspiracy theory
- The Weather Network
Get ready: Snow piles up in a hurry across Canada in December
Just about every major city across the country picks up double-digit snowfall totals through a typical month of December
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Unrelenting snow squalls blast Ontario with major totals, impact travel
Some areas in Ontario have been hit with 20-100 cm of snowfall so far from the prolonged snow squall event––with plenty of more still to come for some through early this week––resulting in road closures, collisions and power outages and a town-declared state of emergency in Gravenhurst
- CBC
Gravenhurst still digging out after storm, parts of Hwy 11 remain closed
Downed hydro lines, trees and abandoned vehicles are hampering snow-clearing efforts in Gravenhurst, Ont. Monday, officials with the town say, after intense snow squalls battered parts of Ontario over the weekend.Ontario Provincial Police say Highway 11 northbound at West Street has reopened, but southbound lanes from Highway 60 in Huntsville remain closed. The lanes were expected to reopen around 4 p.m. Monday but police now say they'll stay closed until 10 p.m. Officials were forced to close n
- The Canadian Press
Warnings from Environment Canada as heavy snow, freezing rain hit northern B.C.
A winter storm has dumped heavy snow over parts of central and northern British Columbia, and freezing rain is in the forecast as temperatures start to rise.
- Tri-City Herald
New Trump administration could bring shift in approach to Snake River dam breaching
Many Republicans who may have the returning president’s ear bitterly oppose dam breaching.
- The Canadian Press
A landmark climate change case will open at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas
THE HAGUE (AP) — The top United Nations court will take up the largest case in its history on Monday, when it opens two weeks of hearings into what countries worldwide are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact.
- KameraOne
Bear chases moose family into pond
This is the moment a bear chased a small herd of three moose into a pond in Yukon, Canada on July 17. One of the moose turned around and challenged the bear, causing it to give up on its pursuit.
- The Canadian Press
Great Lakes region faces more snow after weekend of harsh holiday weather
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — After U.S. travelers battled through harsh weekend weather to reach home following the Thanksgiving holiday, residents of the Great Lakes region face the prospect of more snow through the week, forecasters said.
- USA TODAY
'Terrible idea': Farmer helps save campers as lake-effect snowstorm slams Northeast
Some of the hardest hit areas so far were in New York state, where several villages reported more than 40 inches of snow.
- USA TODAY
5 feet and counting: Shocking snow totals in New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio
Bitter cold is also hanging on: Temperatures will be 10 to 15 degrees below average over much of the Midwest and East. Even Florida is shivering.
- The Weather Network
Treacherous snow squalls, winter weather persists in Ontario this week
Prepare for difficult travel across major thoroughfares across southern Ontario as we begin the new work week.
- The Weather Network - Video
The wettest November on record for this Atlantic Canadian city
With Meteorologist Jaclyn Whittal
- CBC
Fredericton woman captured green fireball as it flew across sky during parade
When Gail Dunlap's sister couldn't attend Fredericton's Christmas parade on Saturday night, she decided to record the whole thing on her cellphone.Little did she know she would catch something on camera almost as magical as the big man in red."Just out of the blue, this big green ball [came] out of the sky," Dunlap said."I was quite surprised. I actually caught it on camera, to be honest with you, but it was definitely a lucky shot."The green flying object appeared just in the upper corner of he
- Canadian Press Videos
Great Lakes region blanketed by several feet of lake effect snow, AP Explains
Lake-effect snow continued to fall on parts of western New York that were already blanketed with a foot or more over the past four days.
- USA TODAY
Hurricane season ends Saturday. It was one of the deadliest in recent memory.
The deaths make 2024 the deadliest hurricane season since 2005, said National Hurricane Center director Michael Brennan.
- BBC
Your pictures: First snow of the season
People in the north-east of England and Cumbria see chilly scenes as snow falls.
- The Canadian Press
Landmark climate change case opens at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top United Nations court took up the largest case in its history on Monday, when it opened two weeks of hearings into what countries worldwide are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact.