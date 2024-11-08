WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday night weather
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday night weather
WMAR-2 News Chris Swaim Friday night weather
Rafael strengthen into a "major hurricane" early Friday, as forecasters warned the storm will cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions along the Gulf Coast for the next several days.
HAVANA (AP) — Cuba was left reeling Thursday after a fierce Category 3 hurricane ripped across the island, destroying hundreds of homes, knocking out the country’s power grid and damaging other infrastructure.
The mystery of the black balls that washed up on some of Sydney’s most iconic beaches last month has now been solved – and it’s more disgusting than you could ever imagine.
While snow isn't uncommon this time of year, the amounts that fell have been enough to cause closures and delays. Forecasters warning farmers to take precautions because the conditions "will produce extreme hardship or loss of life for unprotected livestock."
Some areas saw more than 300 mm of rain in less than 24 hours
Wild turkeys are usually deemed docile birds and may seem more elusive than other popular urban wildlife like coyotes or Canada geese.
Drivers will face some wintry weather across parts of Eastern Canada this weekend, with blizzard warnings issued in Quebec's far north, and significant snow threatening Newfoundland into Saturday
Meteorologist Devon Lucie breaks down the latest information on Rafael, its latest stats, track, and timing the potential impacts it could bring to Louisiana, then takes us through the high resolution forecast over the next two days with fog potential, how warm we'll be, and when and where rain will be likeliest, then finishes with your 7 day forecast.
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Rafael
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Rafael swirled Friday through the Gulf of Mexico where it was expected to break apart after plowing through Cuba, knocking out the country's power grid and collapsing hundreds of houses.
A wintery system will pass through Newfoundland Friday night into Saturday brining snow, rain, and wind. Highest snowfall totals will be in the northern peninsula where 10-20cm are possible. Details with Meteorologist Dylan Kikuta.
MADRID (AP) — The catastrophic torrential rains that overflowed rivers and normally dry canals in eastern Spain last week triggered flash floods that submerged entire communities and killed scores of people.
Do I have any recourse?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tens of thousands of people in New Mexico were without power Thursday as the first major winter storm of the season rolled across the northern two-thirds of the state, bringing with it snow and fierce winds that forced schools and government offices to close.
There was a snow day at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs, Colorado and one of its grizzly bears enjoyed every bit of it. (AP produced by Javier Arciga)
Watching a Texas low bring in the potential for heavy rain and snowfall for parts of Ontario this weekend. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
It's been weird these past several months. The Weather Network's Mark Robinson looks back at the trends we saw in Canada's 2024 severe weather season.
California was lashed by powerful winds Wednesday that fed a fast-moving wildfire, which destroyed dozens of homes and forced thousands of residents to flee as forecasters warned of the potential for “extreme and life-threatening” blazes. (AP Video by Marcio Sanchez and Noah Berger)
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault said Wednesday he wants China and Saudi Arabia to contribute money to international efforts to help poorer countries struggling with the worst effects of climate change.Guilbeault will be heading to the annual United Nations climate summit, COP29, in Azerbaijan next week. There, countries are expected to negotiate a new international target to collect the trillions of dollars experts say are needed to mitigate the worst effects of a warming planet.Guilbeaul
Hurricane Rafael made landfall in western Cuba on Wednesday and has now moved on to the Gulf of Mexico, according to the National Hurricane Center.