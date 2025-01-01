WME Says Ryan Reynolds Never Pressured Agency to Drop Justin Baldoni Amid Blake Lively Controversy

WME denied that client Ryan Reynolds pressured Justin Baldoni’s agent to drop him following lawsuits filed by Reynolds’ wife Blake Lively against her “It Ends With Us” costar for sexual harassment.

“In Baldoni’s filing there is a claim that Reynolds pressured Baldoni’s agent at the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premiere. This is not true,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Baldoni’s former representative was not at the ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ premiere nor was there any pressure from Reynolds or Lively at any time to drop Baldoni as a client.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Baldoni filed suit against the New York Times for $250 million for their coverage of the ongoing legal dispute between himself and Lively.

Lively starred in the Sony movie “It Ends With Us,” with Baldoni playing her physically abusive husband. Lively later sued him for sexual harassment and also alleged that he had run a “smear campaign” to discredit her allegations.

The claims by the actress, whose other films include “The Town” and “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” was first reported in The New York Times, whose Dec. 21 article was titled: “‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine.”

The Hollywood Reporter first reported this story.





