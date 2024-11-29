WMTW Friday Morning Forecast

Latest Stories
- Futurism
Three Recent High School Grads Dead in Grisly Cybertruck Crash
Up In Smoke In Northern California, a group of recent high school graduates have died in a Cybertruck inferno. As San Francisco's KTVU reports, four young people who graduated high school last year in the town of Piedmont had been inside the Tesla vehicle when it slammed into a barrier and caught fire in the middle […]
- The Canadian Press
Storm expected to bring up to 50 cm of snow to B.C.'s north coast
VANCOUVER — Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for British Columbia's north coast, saying a "prolonged snowstorm" will bring up to 50 cm of snow by Thursday night.
- The Weather Network
Multi-day snow squalls threaten hefty totals, dangerous travel to Ontario
The first major snow squall event of the season is shaping up across Ontario's snowbelt regions, and while this will be amazing news for ski areas ahead of the holidays, drivers will be tested with dangerous road conditions
- CBC
Minister notes 'concerning' reports about pulp and paper giant's behaviour, vows to monitor situation
The Canadian government will monitor Canada's largest pulp and paper company to ensure it respects the promises it made the federal government as the company's owner takes over his family's controversial Indonesian-Chinese pulp and paper conglomerate, Natural Resource Minister Jonathan Wilkinson told a parliamentary committee Wednesday.Responding to a series of questions from New Democrat MP Charlie Angus, Wilkinson said Paper Excellence, which recently rebranded to Domtar, made commitments to t
- The Weather Network - Video
Heavy snowfall in the cards for Atlantic Canada with incoming Colorado Low
Monitoring Colorado low as it tracks East bringing heavy snow, wind and rain across the region. Details with meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- Canadian Press Videos
Canadian winter looks to ‘salvage its reputation’: Weather Network forecast
Canada is in for colder and more impactful winter than last year, when the season was the warmest it had ever been on record. The Weather Network’s chief meteorologist Chris Scott breaks down the seasonal forecast, with insights from across the country. (Nov. 27, 2024)
- BBC
Why India's latest Sun mission finding is crucial for the world
Indian scientists have reported Aditya-L1's “first significant result”. What is it and why is it significant?
- The Weather Network - Video
Tricky travel conditions as multi-day squall event continues for southern Ontario
The snowbelt regions could be picking up 50-100 cm of snow by Monday. More details with Meteorologist Melinda Singh.
- CBC
Recycling is failing as a way to reduce plastic. Here's why
Recycling plastic isn't working.The figure most often cited is that only nine per cent of the world's plastic has ever been recycled. That statistic is taken from a 2017 study looking at how much plastic the world has thrown out from 1950 to 2015. It's a lot: 6.3 billion tonnes, or the weight of nearly 54,000 CN Towers. The 91 per cent of plastic that isn't recycled is mostly landfilled, burned and/or unaccounted for in the environment — a demoralizing statistic for people who diligently put the
- CBC
More than 100 scientists call on Ottawa to order assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project
A group of 120 scientists is asking the federal government to order an assessment of Ontario's Highway 413 project over concerns about its potential environmental harms. The scientists submitted a joint letter to Federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, dated Nov. 11. "In absence of federal action, a proper review of the environmental impacts of the proposed highway will not occur and dozens of federally listed species at risk could be harmed, perhaps irrevocably," the letter says. The gr
- Global News
‘Can’t have plan for economic growth if you’re not fighting climate change’: Trudeau
During an armchair discussion at the Sustainable Finance Forum on Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau doubled down on his government’s mission to fight climate change by putting a monetary value on greenhouse gas emissions. “You can’t have a plan for economic growth and opportunity if you’re not fighting climate change and taking care of the environment at the same time,” he said.
- CBC
What does winter have in store for Canadians this year?
Last winter was one for the record books. In a country known as the Great White North, it was anything but. Instead, it was the warmest winter on record for the country.That was mainly thanks to an El Niño, a natural, cyclical warming in a region of the Pacific Ocean that, coupled with the atmosphere, can cause global temperatures to rise. But El Niño is in the rearview mirror, so what can Canadians expect this winter?"Winter will at least attempt to salvage its reputation across Canada," Chris
- Yahoo Canada Style
Black Friday snow blower deals: This battery-powered snow shovel is 'easier on the back' — it's on sale on Amazon
For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can save $60 on this "awesome" battery-powered Greenworks snow shovel.
- The Weather Network
Snowy, windy system to make for difficult, wintry travel in Atlantic Canada
A low-pressure system tracking through the U.S. Northeast will move into Atlantic Canada soon, bringing impactful snow to some cities.
- The Canadian Press
After fast start, electric cars need a recharge as range limits, cost leave some drivers skeptical
DETROIT (AP) — While sales of electric vehicles surge in China, adoption of more environmentally friendly vehicles is stumbling in the United States and Europe as carmakers and governments struggle to meet years-old promises about affordability and charging stations.
- The Weather Network
Snow is headed to southern Ontario: Here's how to prepare
Winter is just around the corner, according to the latest forecast.
- Fox Weather
Feet of lake-effect snow for Great Lakes as arctic blast looms for days
A significant lake-effect snowstorm is set to bury several areas bordering the Great Lakes with multiple feet of snow over a several-day period, snarling post-Thanksgiving travel as the weekend draws to a close.
- The Weather Network
This winter phenomenon creates a spectacular scene
While the accumulation of ice and snow can be beautiful, it can also lead to some damage
- The Weather Network
Could Toronto finally see snow fall this weekend?
Toronto has been in a snow drought this fall, but there is a chance that snow squalls could end the drought
- Bloomberg
Australia Facing Elevated Risk of Wildfires as Summer Looms
(Bloomberg) -- Some of Australia’s key wine growing regions, along with vast tracts of grazing land and regional towns, are facing higher risks of wildfires this summer, according to a seasonal outlook.Most Read from BloombergIn Traffic-Weary Toronto, a Battle Breaks Out Over Bike LanesIn Italy’s Motor City, Car-Free Options Are GrowingNew York City’s ‘Living Breakwaters’ Brace for Stormier SeasLarge areas of southwest Victoria, parts of New South Wales, South Australia and Western Australia, wh