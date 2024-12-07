WMTW Saturday Morning Forecast

Latest Stories
Another 40+ cm of snow targets parts of Ontario as rounds of squalls hit
Widespread warnings line much of Ontario for more dangerous snow squalls and difficult travel. Some of the harder-hit areas are looking at another 20-40+ cm of snow into Friday. Be prepared and have a proper winter travel plan in place
- CBC
Drivers stranded on 401 as blizzard pounds parts of southwestern Ontario
Drivers travelling on Highway 401 in southwestern Ontario found themselves stranded for hours as a major snow storm hit the region Thursday causing collisions and closures. Motorists who spoke to CBC News from their vehicles said they called local and provincial police many times but received no answers, adding they weren't prepared to be stuck for such a long time. "We are now many hours deep into this, sitting still on the road and nobody has come to check on us," said Craig Sears in an interv
- CNN
The world has been warming faster than expected. Scientists now think they know why
Last year was the hottest year on record, oceans boiled and glaciers melted at alarming rates, and it has left scientists scrambling to understand exactly why.
- The Weather Network
Winter's about to hit the rewind button in southern Ontario, but for how long?
Most southern Ontarians may be ready for a winter breather already, with rounds of snow and colder temperatures settling in to start December. But a return to fall is much closer than you think
- Yahoo Canada Style
16 essentials to keep in your car emergency kit this winter, recommended by an expert
Winter driving can be dangerous — CAA recommends storing these 16 essentials in your vehicle emergency kit.
- CNN
Scientists find huge trove of rare metals needed for clean energy hidden inside toxic coal waste
Millions of tons of coal ash leftover from burning the planet’s dirtiest fossil fuel sit in ponds and landfills across the US. But this waste may also be a treasure trove for the rare earth elements needed to propel the world toward clean energy.
- People
Husband Who 'Leapt' onto Polar Bear to Protect Wife from Being Mauled During Attack Sustains 'Serious Injuries'
The animal "lunged at the woman" in the attack in northern Ontario, Canada, on Tuesday, Dec. 3, police said
- The Weather Network - Video
Accumulating snow to impact Ontario through the weekend
Another clipper to bring wide spread snow across southern Ontario as through the weekend with some regions seeing up to 30 cm. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
- The Canadian Press
7.0 earthquake off Northern California prompts brief tsunami warning
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake shook a large area of Northern California on Thursday, knocking items off grocery store shelves, sending children scrambling under desks and prompting a brief tsunami warning for 5.3 million people along the U.S. West Coast.
- The Weather Network
Ontario's snow squalls continue, leading to crashes, school closures (PHOTOS)
After a weekend snowstorm dumped up to 140 centimetres in the Muskoka region, snow has finally made its way to the rest of Ontario, prompting widespread bus cancellations and hazardous driving conditions.
- CBC
Three destroyed turbines cripple part of Yukon dam for winter
A malfunction at the Aishihik hydro dam destroyed three turbines. Paul Murchison with Yukon Energy says the company brought in a specialized team to repair the damage.
- CBC
Meet 3 animal species on Canada's updated at-risk list
Canada's list of at-risk species is getting longer. The federal committee that maintains the list on Thursday added five species that it deems threatened or endangered — the two most severe categories short of disappearing from Canada — bringing the total to 860. It reassessed the status of seven others. The list is a snapshot of Canada's rich biodiversity — and the complex challenges it faces. The small army of volunteers behind the Committee on the Status of Endangered Wildlife in Canada (COSE
- The Weather Network
Tsunami warnings cancelled after 7.0 earthquake hits California
A 7.0 magnitude earthquake off the coast of northern California on Thursday prompted short-lived tsunami warnings that included the San Francisco Bay area
- The Canadian Press
Earthquakes under a volcano near Alaska's largest city raise concerns
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — An increase in the number of earthquakes under a volcano near Alaska’s largest city this year has geologists paying attention.
- Yahoo Finance Canada
Gas prices keep falling in Canada as U.S. inventories rise
Prices in Kelowna, B.C. and Yellowknife booked the biggest discounts between Nov. 28 and Dec. 5.
- The Weather Network
Pineapple Express brings quick blast of heavy rain to southern B.C.
Heavy rain will impact the B.C. coastline through the weekend, with the risk for some localized flooding
- CBC
Major earthquake off California's coast briefly triggers tsunami warning
Officials on the West Coast are monitoring the effects of a magnitude 7.0 earthquake that hit off the coast of northern California. In response, a tsunami warning was issued for the Douglas/Lane Line area of Oregon and Davenport, Calif., but the warning was later called off by officials.
- The Weather Network
Cross-country low to bring active weather to all ten provinces
Get ready for an active couple of days as a growing system treks across every province in Canada
- The Weather Network - Video
Clipper chaos this weekend in Ontario brings more snow
Ontario braces for another Alberta Clipper to swing through the region bringing widespread snow. GTA likely to only see flurries, heavier accumulations in the snowbelt and along highway 11. The Weather Network's meteorologist Laura Power has the details.
- BBC
Disruption expected amid severe gales and rain
Storm Darragh is set to cause significant travel disruption and some structural damage on Saturday.