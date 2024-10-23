WMTW Wednesday Morning Forecast

Reuters

HAVANA (Reuters) -Cuba's power-grid operator said it had restored electricity to most of the capital Havana on Monday even as Tropical Storm Oscar lashed the island's eastern end, downing trees and power lines. Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy said technicians were working carefully to avoid another electrical collapse given "complex" circumstances. "The last thing we want is that, as a consequence of a fallen power line, we suffer another collapse of the system," de la O Levy said.