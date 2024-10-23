WMTW Wednesday Morning Forecast

Latest Stories
- People
Is Hurricane Oscar Going to Be a Threat to the United States? Forecasters Weigh In
Hurricane Oscar made landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 storm on Sunday, Oct. 20, but has since been downgraded to tropical storm status
- Miami Herald
Tuesday, Oct 22 update: Latest on Remnants of Oscar from the National Hurricane Center
Here’s the latest on Remnants of Oscar
- The Weather Network
Don't be fooled, Ontario. Fall-like weather will return in a hurry
All good things must come to an end, Ontario. So, that means the recent stretch of temperatures that have been more than 15°C above seasonal will fall quickly behind a sharp cold front this week.
- The Canadian Press
Oscar brings winds, heavy rains to eastern Cuba after striking the Bahamas
HAVANA (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar brought heavy rains and winds to Cuba, an island already beleaguered by a massive power outage, late Sunday after brushing the Bahamas.
- The Weather Network
PHOTOS: Slick roads, dicey travel after Alberta dealt first snow of the season
An abrupt pattern change yielded Alberta's first significant snowfall of the season on Monday, resulting in slick road conditions and difficult travel in many locales
- The Weather Network
Some lady beetles bite. Here's how to tell which ones.
Some lady beetles bite, others don't. Here's how to tell the difference.
- The Weather Network
How impactful was B.C.'s latest atmospheric river? Details pour in
We break down the numbers, provide context and unravel the most significant rainfall event in B.C. since November 2021
- Fox Weather
Fattest bear ever? See the Colorado cake monster that is ready for winter
Colorado has a cake monster on its hands, and it has probably eaten every dessert in Durango.
- The Weather Network
Brace for changing travel conditions as Alberta's first snow arrives
It's going to be a wild 24 hours on the western Prairies as an abrupt pattern change brings a sharp plunge in temperatures along with the first significant snowfall of the season
- Associated Press
Kristy strengthens into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean
Kristy strengthened into a hurricane in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Tuesday and was expected to remain away from land as the storm grows more powerful, forecasters said. The storm was 590 miles (950 kilometers) west-southwest of Acapulco, Mexico, and was moving west at 18 mph (30 kph). It had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph), according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center.
- The Canadian Press
Ontario aiming to become energy superpower, Energy Minister Stephen Lecce says
TORONTO — Ontario's energy minister wants the province's electricity system to not just be able to meet an expected 75 per cent increase in demand, but to exceed it and be able to sell excess power to other jurisdictions, promising details in a forthcoming energy plan.
- CNN
At least 2 dead and hundreds rescued in severe New Mexico flash flooding
At least two people have died and hundreds have been rescued in Roswell, New Mexico, after extreme overnight rainfall brought severe flooding, stranding motorists and sweeping away cars.
- The Canadian Press
Death toll rises to three after atmospheric river that drenched southern B.C.
At least three deaths have been linked to torrential rain from an atmospheric river weather system that hammered British Columbia's south coast over the weekend.
- The Canadian Press
How a nearly extinct crocodile species returned from the brink in Cambodia
PHNOM TAMAO, Cambodia (AP) — A tiny snout poked out to widen the crack of the slowly shattering eggshell.
- Fox Weather
Bryan Norcross: Tropical Storm Oscar weakening over eastern Cuba
Former Hurricane Oscar made landfall on eastern Cuba's north coast late yesterday as a well-developed Category 1 hurricane.
- USA TODAY
Do it with your phone: 3 essential photography tips for capturing stunning nature shots
HX and Aurora Expedition wildlife photographers share their top tips to help amateur photographers capture beautiful shots with their phones.
- Reuters
Most of Havana back online as Cuba works to revive power grid
HAVANA (Reuters) -Cuba's power-grid operator said it had restored electricity to most of the capital Havana on Monday even as Tropical Storm Oscar lashed the island's eastern end, downing trees and power lines. Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy said technicians were working carefully to avoid another electrical collapse given "complex" circumstances. "The last thing we want is that, as a consequence of a fallen power line, we suffer another collapse of the system," de la O Levy said.
- Miami Herald
Tropical Storm Oscar drenches Cuba, with sights set on a Bahamas landfall next
The Bahamas issued a tropical storm warning for Oscar.
- Reuters Videos
West Vancouver streets flooded with muddy water and debris
STORY: ::West Vancouver Police Department::October 19, 2024::British Columbia, Canada:: Muddy floodwaters swallow up West Vancouver streetsThe North Shore Emergency Management alerted the population that rainfall would continue throughout the weekend and urged people to avoid trails, forested areas, and steep slopes.According to local media, Environment Canada forecasts up to 150 millimeters of rain near Vancouver Island's coast and up to 250 millimeters in mountain areas.
- Associated Press
Tropical Storm Oscar disintegrates en route to the Bahamas after killing 7 people in Cuba
Tropical Storm Oscar disintegrated Tuesday as it headed toward the Bahamas after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least seven people and unleashing heavy rains on an island also hit by an unrelated massive power outage. Oscar's remnants were located some 75 miles (115 kilometers) east-southeast of Long Island in the Bahamas on Tuesday afternoon. The maximum sustained winds dropped to 35 mph (55 kph) as the remnants moved northeast at 12 mph (19 kph), according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.