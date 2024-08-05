WMUR to host Granite State Debates
The debates provide a chance for New Hampshire voters to hear from all of the candidates before they head to the polls for the state primary on Sept. 10.
The debates provide a chance for New Hampshire voters to hear from all of the candidates before they head to the polls for the state primary on Sept. 10.
Republican Voters Against Trump's Sarah Longwell talked about the "vibes" being given off by the GOP vice presidential candidate.
Folks, I think Vice President Kamala Harris has broken Donald Trump. He's getting worse and worse.
When former President Donald Trump walked onto the stage at his rally in Atlanta on Saturday, fog machines shot white plumes of smoke into the air, heralding his arrival. If you looked closely, you could almost imagine steam pouring out of his ears, too. All week long, something had been giving him the vapors. “Crazy Kamala,” he fumed a minute into his speech. “She was here a week ago — lots of empty seats — but the crowd she got was because she had entertainers.” Sign up for The Morning newslet
Donald Trump's niece also drew a stark comparison between the former president's campaign and that of Democratic rival Kamala Harris.
Trump considered ‘never going back home to the First Lady’ after Michaelah Montgomery gave him a kiss at fast-food restaurant in April, he says
Pollster Nate Silver’s election forecast now shows Vice President Harris narrowly leading former President Trump for the first time since the model launched. Harris tops Trump by 1.4 percentage points in the Silver Bulletin’s national polling average, marking the vice president’s first lead in the forecast. The latest model shows Harris with 45.5 percent support…
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie on Sunday claimed former President Trump is to blame for Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s (D) popularity after he endorsed Shapiro’s GOP Republican opponent in 2022. Christie, who launched an unsuccessful bid for the GOP presidential nomination last year, said he thinks Shapiro should be Vice President Harris’s pick for…
The ex-White House communications director slammed the former president for "posturing" with his Fox News debate talk.
Nancy Pelosi was asked if Donald Trump had messed up in selecting JD Vance. She responded by calling it a "great choice" and laughing.
Charlamagne tha God is predicting that even if former President Trump loses the election in November to Vice President Harris, the Supreme Court will overturn the results and name him the winner. “Everybody should be focusing on the Supreme Court,” the “Breakfast Club” co-host said in an exclusive interview with ITK. “The Supreme Court is…
Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), is putting pressure on Vice President Harris — the presumptive Democratic nominee for president — to address policy issues such as immigration and inflation, instead of leaning on personal attacks “No matter how much momentum and media love Vice President Harris is getting right…
As John Oliver recapped the Paris Olympics and the 2024 presidential race on Sunday, Donald Trump provided some baffling fodder. The comedian opened this weekend’s episode of Last Week Tonight with a clip of the Republican candidate’s “disastrous appearance” before the National Association of Black Journalists, where he made unintelligible statements about Vice President Kamala …
Former President Trump called United Auto Workers (UAW) President Shawn Fain a “stupid person” on Sunday, deepening a divide between his camp and the union while promising to revitalize the industry if reelected. Trump said in a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo first aired on “Sunday Morning Futures” that the auto industry will be…
Our state has a proud tradition of standing up for what is right and holding our leaders accountable. | Opinion
WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal judge presiding over the election subversion case against former President Donald Trump rejected Saturday a defense effort to dismiss the indictment on claims that he was prosecuted for vindictive and political purposes.
Donald Trump says he has "no choice" but to support electric vehicles thanks to Elon Musk's endorsement, but he prefers gas-powered options.
PHOENIX (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s campaign attorney Jenna Ellis, who worked closely with Rudy Giuliani, will cooperate with Arizona prosecutors in exchange for charges being dropped against her in a fake electors case, the state attorney general’s office announced Monday.
The North Carolina governor emphasized he's "100% behind Kamala Harris."
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently called Donald Trump a “terrible human being” and “probably a sociopath,” according to a report.The independent presidential candidate, who reportedly held talks with Trump last month about endorsing the Republican’s campaign and taking a job in a hypothetical second Trump administration, made disparaging remarks about the former president in text messages sent to an unidentified recipient, according to The New Yorker. In one message, Kennedy called Trump: “The wors
A top adviser to Donald Trump said he lost in 2020 because he had too many non-locals running campaign operations in states they didn’t fully understand. That analysis came from Susie Wiles during a Mar-a-Lago sit-down with Trump in 2021, reported Vanity Fair, which published an excerpt of Trump in Exile by Meridith McGraw on Monday. Fast forward three years and Wiles, formerly the head of Trump’s Florida operation, is now a senior adviser on his current campaign. She’s been photographed behind