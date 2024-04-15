WMUR runners race Boston Marathon for charity
Sean McDonald finished in a time of 5:01:11, and Marisa Tansino finished in 5:00:51.
Sean McDonald finished in a time of 5:01:11, and Marisa Tansino finished in 5:00:51.
Scheffler has won three of his last four events and finished runner-up in the other.
Skirmishes erupt in chamber as Georgian parliament starts discussion of controversial law
The new female track uniform looked noticeably skimpy at the bottom in one picture, which social media seized upon.
Max Holloway is a certified BMF. And then some.
Former New York Yankees left-hander Fritz Peterson died at the age of 82. He is probably best known exchanging wives with teammate Mike Kekich in the 1970s.
Boban Marjanović is a man of the people.
The 2024 Masters continues to Round 4 with 13 LIV Golf stars chasing the green jacket. Here is an updated leaderboard for the LIV tour at Augusta on Sunday.
Harrison was quick to call for a title fight after the win, and it's hard to imagine why she wouldn't get it.
Caitlin Clark playing in the WNBA could lift women's sports to incredible heights, which makes any resentment toward her just baffling.
MLB clubhouse attendants don't have the most glamorous job, but players will tell you they couldn't do their job without the "clubbies."
Charlie was pictured seemingly giving his dad some swing tips on the practice range at Augusta National.
Never change, Gronk.
"Beef isn't red meat, it's BROWN."
PARIS (AP) — U.S. track and field athletes have around four dozen pieces to choose from when assembling their uniforms at the Olympics. The one grabbing the most attention is a high-cut leotard that barely covers the bikini line and has triggered debate between those who think it is sexist and others who argue they don't need the internet to make sure they have good uniforms. Among those critical or laughing at the uniforms included Paralympian Femita Ayanbeku, sprinter Britton Wilson and even a
The couple attended the Inter Miami vs. Sporting Kansas City soccer match together on April 13
Take a look at the new uniforms the Jets will be wearing next season.
NEW YORK — DeMar DeRozan got what he wanted — away from OG Anunoby. It’s overtime of the regular-season finale at Madison Square Garden — a game with zero implications for a Play-In Tournament-bound Chicago Bulls team and direct consequences for the East’s No. 2-seeded Knicks — and DeRozan, the NBA’s reigning Mr. Clutch, has the ball in his hands. Anunoby, the Knicks’ premier defensive ...
Scottie Scheffler holds a 1-shot lead at Augusta National heading to the final round.
TORONTO — Canada's Brad Gushue beat top-ranked Joel Retornaz of Italy 7-6 on Sunday to win the Princess Auto Players' Championship. Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni beat Sweden's Isabella Wrana 6-5 in the women's final earlier in the day at the Mattamy Athletic Centre. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a single in the eighth end for the victory. He was coming off a second-place finish at the world championship last week in Switzerland. Tirinzoni forced Wrana to play a low-percentage in-off with
Washington Capitals players run the gamut from being plugged into all the NHL playoff scenarios to having no clue what else is going on. “It’s a really big game for us and them,” rookie defenseman Vincent Iorio said Sunday ahead of facing the Boston Bruins on Monday night. “They’re trying to, I don’t know exactly what they’re trying to do, but we know what we’re trying to do.” Win the division, but who's counting? Seven of the eight games around the league Monday night have some impact on the po