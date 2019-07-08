The WNBA Is Coming To Canada And That Could Change Women's Sports

The Seattle Storm and Pheonix Mercury face off in Game 3 of the 2018 WNBA Finals.

The Toronto Raptors are NBA Champions, but they might soon have to make room for another basketball team in Canada’s collective heart.

A group representing a bid to bring a WNBA team to Toronto will submit league paperwork by the end of the summer, which would allow for a franchise to be up and running in time for the 2020 season.

Official Update: Paperwork will be submitted to the @WNBA this summer right in time for Spring 2020 inaugural season tip off 🏀🇨🇦 #WNBATO — WNBA Toronto (@wnbatoronto) July 7, 2019

This is a big deal. The WNBA is the highest level of women’s professional basketball. Once approved, the unnamed Toronto team would become the first professional women’s basketball team in Canada. And with the recent folding of the Canadian Women’s Hockey League, it will be the only major professional women’s league team in the country.

Literally the only one.

There are no more major professional women’s hockey teams. Or baseball. Or lacrosse. Even the players on our beloved Shania Twain-singing women’s national soccer team have to play somewhere else if they want to get paid even remotely fairly.

That is wild.

Women’s sports are fresh on the world’s minds after the recent FIFA Women’s World Cup in France. The United States national team obliterated the tournament on the back of the purple-haired lesbian goddess Megan Rapinoe, who along with the rest of the team is an outspoken advocate for pay equality in the sport.

“Everyone is kind of asking what’s next and what we want to come of all of this. It’s to stop having the conversation about equal pay and are we worth it and should we and the investment piece,” Rapinoe told ESPN after the team’s gold medal win.

Five members of the U.S. women’s team – including Rapinoe — are currently suing the governing body of American soccer over equal pay and mistreatment. In some cases the men’s team received upwards of five times the amount of prize money for placing in the round of 16 in a World Cup than the women’s team for winning the gold. That’s a huge problem that plagues other women’s professional sports too, including the WNBA.

Last year, WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm was paid around $56,000 in base salary.

Compare that to the four-year, $140-million contract NBA Finals MVP, board man and forever-Canadian-hero Kawhi Leonard is signing with the Los Angeles Clippers. And that comes amidst serious discussions of load management for the star — not playing him too much, giving him what he wants.

Board man gets paid. Board woman should get paid too.

Meanwhile, to financially support herself, Stewart, the most valuable player in the highest league of women’s basketball, had to play the offseason abroad in Europe where she tore her Achilles, effectively ending her 2019 season.

Board man gets paid, but board woman should get paid too.

“If you’re not on the right side of this fight, and advocating fiercely for equal pay — whether it’s in soccer, or basketball, or in any other industry, and across every intersectional boundary — then I just straight-up feel bad for you,” WNBA star Sue Bird — who is also dating Rapinoe — wrote in a piece for the Players Tribune last week.

A WNBA team coming to Canada means more exposure for the league and its players and the fight for equal pay. It means a whole other country of support for the legal fights and challenges happening right now in the U.S. women’s leagues. It will be a greater stage for discussions around pay equality, like the one Rapinoe has forced to the global stage like a sharp penalty shot to the back of the net.