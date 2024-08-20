WNBA fans turned Kamilla Cardoso blocking a Kahleah Copper shot into a perfect meme
Kamilla Cardoso actively blocking a Kahleah Copper shot during a recent Chicago Sky-Phoenix Mercury matchup has become a meme, and I cannot stop laughing.
There's really no bounds with WNBA and its fans. They will turn anything into a funny moment. Sanaa Lathan sitting courtside at a Sparks game? Seemingly infinite Love and Basketball jokes. The New York Liberty dropping buckets all over the court? Sabrina Ionescu breaks out the Olympic Turkish shooter celebration.
So, when Kahleah Copper was doing Kahleah Copper things, leaving Kamilla Cardoso scrambling to find ways to stop her, somebody had the brilliant idea to turn the moment into a fantastic meme.
new meme alert pic.twitter.com/0T2hFzezMJ
— Melissaidwhat (@MsMeliss) August 19, 2024
The meme is slowly permeating WNBA circles, and I am 100 percent cackling over the content. It's so perfect.
— Melissaidwhat (@MsMeliss) August 19, 2024
Y’all: Very mindful very dem—
Me: pic.twitter.com/jgA9qIP4ol
— Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁 (@KryssyLaReina) August 19, 2024
“I said PUT IT BACK!” pic.twitter.com/gA8CSKqpLc
— Dawn (@_dawnmontgomery) August 19, 2024
hitting them with the draw 4 in uno pic.twitter.com/Maa6LVOOg7
— Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) August 19, 2024
When the fly stops moving https://t.co/oB9r2vn1nH
— Mr. Secure The Bagdashian 💼 (@MrBagdashian) August 19, 2024
When you finally catch that fly that been taunting you all day lacking https://t.co/WJSaG3aWFd
— 😈♏️ (@850Michael) August 19, 2024
