SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JULY 05: Kamilla Cardoso #10 of the Chicago Sky looks on during the game against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena on July 05, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Kamilla Cardoso actively blocking a Kahleah Copper shot during a recent Chicago Sky-Phoenix Mercury matchup has become a meme, and I cannot stop laughing.

There's really no bounds with WNBA and its fans. They will turn anything into a funny moment. Sanaa Lathan sitting courtside at a Sparks game? Seemingly infinite Love and Basketball jokes. The New York Liberty dropping buckets all over the court? Sabrina Ionescu breaks out the Olympic Turkish shooter celebration.

So, when Kahleah Copper was doing Kahleah Copper things, leaving Kamilla Cardoso scrambling to find ways to stop her, somebody had the brilliant idea to turn the moment into a fantastic meme.

The meme is slowly permeating WNBA circles, and I am 100 percent cackling over the content. It's so perfect.

Y’all: Very mindful very dem—

Me: pic.twitter.com/jgA9qIP4ol — Certified Hoodie Thief 🏁 (@KryssyLaReina) August 19, 2024

hitting them with the draw 4 in uno pic.twitter.com/Maa6LVOOg7 — Jasmine (@JasmineLWatkins) August 19, 2024

When the fly stops moving https://t.co/oB9r2vn1nH — Mr. Secure The Bagdashian 💼 (@MrBagdashian) August 19, 2024

When you finally catch that fly that been taunting you all day lacking https://t.co/WJSaG3aWFd — 😈♏️ (@850Michael) August 19, 2024

More WNBA!

Caitlin Clark seemingly told the Storm to 'stop crying' at the end of a tense game

WNBA Power Rankings: Why Caitlin Clark and the Fever are a sneaky sleeper playoff team

Dearica Hamby's head-turning federal lawsuit against Las Vegas Aces and the WNBA, explained

This article originally appeared on For The Win: WNBA fans turned Kamilla Cardoso blocking a Kahleah Copper shot into a perfect meme