WNBA's Brittney Griner and Wife Cherelle Share First Photo of Their 4-Month-Old Son Bash

The pro athlete and her wife welcomed their baby son this past July

brittneyyevettegriner/Instagram Brittney Griner and Cherelle Griner with baby Bash.

Brittney Griner and her wife Cherelle are introducing the world to their baby boy.

On Tuesday, Nov. 26, the WBNA star, 33, and her wife shared the first photo of their 4-month-old son Bash on CBS Mornings. In the adorable photo of the family of three, Griner and Cherelle stand in front of their son's crib, posing next to each other.

The couple holds their baby son, who is dressed in skeleton pajamas and wearing a black cap.

"Family shoots have become a team effort around here," Cherelle told the outlet. "It’s a series of smiles, tears, feeding and naps. We love every second and can’t wait to take our first Christmas picture as a family."

Griner also shared a series of photos on Instagram from their baby's nursery, cuddling up with Bash in a big white chair. The family of three could be seen feeding Bash from a bottle as they settled into their new space, smiling and laughing.

In July, Griner confirmed that she'd welcomed her first baby with her wife. Speaking to CBS Sports ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, the Phoenix Mercury player confirmed that the newest addition to their family arrived on July 8.

"That's my man. He is amazing," Griner said with a proud smile, the outlet reported. "They said as soon as you see them, everything that you thought mattered just goes out the window. That's literally what happened."

"It kind of sucks because I have to leave, but at the same time, he will understand," she said at the time.

Griner and Cherelle announced they were expecting their first baby together in April.

“Can’t believe we’re less than three months away from meeting our favorite human being,” the couple, who have been married since 2019, captioned a joint Instagram photo.

They added the hashtags “#BabyGrinerComingSoon” and “#July2024,” with a picture of their ultrasound photos.