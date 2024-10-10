‘Woah!’: Flying Debris Hits Anderson Cooper In Face During Live Hurricane Milton Report

CNN’s Anderson Cooper was struck in the face by flying debris during a live broadcast on Hurricane Milton from Bradenton, Florida, on Wednesday.

Cooper was detailing the rising winds and increasingly dangerous weather conditions when he was hit by what looked like a square-shaped object.

“Woah!” he exclaimed.

“OK, that wasn’t good,” he continued, appearing to be shocked but uninjured by the incident.

“We’ll probably go inside shortly,” Cooper then revealed. “But you can see the amount of water here on the ground. This is water from the Manatee River. It’s also water coming from the land as well.”

Watch the video here:

Milton had earlier made landfall as a category 3 hurricane in Siesta Key, near Sarasota, causing widespread damage, power outages for more than 2 million properties and reports of multiple deaths.

