Who Is Wolf Blitzer's Wife? All About Lynn Blitzer and Her Relationship with the CNN Anchor

CNN host Wolf Blitzer has been married to Lynn Blitzer for over 50 years

Wolf Blitzer and Lynn Blitzer, May 1, 2010 in Washington

Wolf Blitzer has worked at CNN for over 30 years, but he’s been married to his wife, Lynn Blitzer, for even longer.

The couple married in 1973 when the veteran journalist was working as a Washington, D.C., correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, and they went on to welcome their only child, daughter Ilana Blitzer Gendelman, in 1981. While Wolf spends his time on-screen, Lynn has worked as a personal shopper and stylist.

The pair are very private when it comes to their personal lives, but Lynn does attend the occasional industry event to support her husband’s career. They posed for photos at the opening of The Collection Mall in Maryland in 2006 and at the National Museum of Women in the Arts in 2014. In November 2024, Wolf and Lynn are set to be honorary chairs of Moment magazine's annual gala.

So, who is Wolf Blitzer’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Lynn Blitzer and her over 50-year marriage to the CNN host.

She was a personal shopper

Wolf Blitzer and Lynn Blitzer at the grand opening of The Collection at Chevy Chase

Lynn worked as a personal shopper and wardrobe stylist at Saks Fifth Avenue, according to her LinkedIn profile. Wolf even credited his wife for his sense of style.

“I have an excellent personal shopper: my wife Lynn,” he told HuffPost in 2009, adding: “She is a professional shopper at Saks.”

She and Wolf married in 1973

Wolf Blitzer and Lynn Blitzer, BET Honors 2012

Wolf and Lynn met in the early '70s in his hometown of Buffalo, N.Y. They went on to get married in 1973, right as Wolf's career was beginning to take off.

The pair have now been married for over 50 years, but they keep their relationship out of the spotlight and rarely speak about one another publicly.

She and Wolf share a daughter

Lynn Blitzer, Wolf Blitzer and Ilana Blitzer, July 2, 2005 in Aspen, Colorado

Wolf and Lynn welcomed their only child, daughter Ilana, in 1981. Ilana followed in her father’s footsteps and pursued a career in journalism. After graduating from Emory University, she began working in the magazine industry as a beauty editor for brands including Family Circle, Health and All You magazine.

In November 2008, Ilana married Joseph Gendelman, an insurance professional from Palm Beach, Fla. According to The New York Times, the Blitzer and Gendelman families often vacationed together, and their parents set up Ilana and Joseph in 2004.

She’s a Buffalo Bills fan

Wolf Blitzer wearing a Buffalo Bills jersey

Lynn rarely appears on her husband’s Instagram, but when she does, she’s proudly sporting her Buffalo Bills gear. The whole family roots for the Bills, and they frequently attend games or watch them from their home.

Wolf is also a big fan of the football team. The news anchor posts photos of himself repping the Bills on nearly every game day and is known to share updates about the team on social media.

She’s supportive of Wolf's career

Lynn Blitzer and Wolf Blitzer, February 7, 2014 in Washington, DC

Although Lynn leads a very private life, she has attended a handful of public events to support her husband and his career. In 2005, she and Ilana accompanied Wolf to The Aspen Institute for a special conversation with then-senator Barack Obama. Lynn also attended the 2012 and 2014 BET Honors with her husband.

The couple are also honorary co-chairs of the 2024 Moment Gala. Moment is an award-winning Jewish magazine that was founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel and writer and activist Leonard Fein.