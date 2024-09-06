“Wolf Man” Trailer: See Gnarly First Footage from the Modern Take on a Classic Movie Monster

Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner star in 'Wolf Man,' from 'The Invisible Man' director Leigh Whannell

A classic movie monster is getting a horrifying modern treatment.

On Friday, Sept. 6, Universal Pictures debuted the first teaser trailer for Wolf Man, which stars Christopher Abbott and Julia Garner and is directed by Leigh Whannell, who made the 2020 thriller The Invisible Man.

According to a synopsis, Blake (Abbott) is a "San Francisco husband and father who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead."

He's married to a "high-powered" wife named Charlotte (Garner), and their relationship is "fraying," so Blake "persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter Ginger (Matilda Firth)."

"But," the synopsis teases, "as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter."

Blake soon starts behaving "strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable," and Charlotte is forced to "decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without."

The cast also includes Sam Jaeger, Ben Prendergast and Benedict Hardie.

Universal's classic, The Wolf Man, was released in 1941, starring Lon Chaney Jr. as Larry Talbot, the eventual werewolf character. A remake came in 2010, The Wolfman, starring Benicio Del Toro, Emily Blunt and Anthony Hopkins.

Wolf Man is in theaters Jan. 17.



