Wolfpack rally past Leigh in 2nd half for tense win

The Toronto Wolfpack overcame a 14-point deficit in the second half and survived a last-second penalty kick attempt to beat Leigh Centurions 28-26 on Saturday in the Betfred Championship.

Wolfpack forward Cory Paterson scored the game-tying try with the Centurions down a man due to a yellow card. Ryan Brierley, a former Leigh player, calmly slotted the conversion kick to give Toronto the lead with less than five minutes remaining in the match.

Captain Josh McCrone, Gareth O'Brien, Nick Rawsthorne and Olsi Krasniqi also scored for Toronto, while Brierley was 4-for-5 on conversions.

Leigh had a chance to tie it, but Ben Reynolds missed on a penalty kick at the buzzer.

Toronto improved to 13-1-1 in the second tier of English rugby league and remain in first place, while extending its win streak to 11 in the Betfred Championship.

The Centurions had won 11 in a row in league and cup play coming into the game. Their 1-4-0 start to the season saw coach Neil Jukes step down.

Saturday's match was the third and final game of "Summer Bash," which saw six Championship fixtures over two days at Bloomfield Road in Blackpool, U.K.

The Wolfpack returns to Toronto to close out the regular season, beginning with its first match of the season at Lamport Stadium on June 9 against the London Broncos.