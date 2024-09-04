Wolves are snatching away sleeping children in India. Experts say sugarcane and climate are partly to blame

Arpan Rai
·5 min read
A single pack of six man-eating wolves is being blamed for scores of attacks in northern India (file image) (Getty Images)
A single pack of six man-eating wolves is being blamed for scores of attacks in northern India (file image) (Getty Images)

A pack of wolves has unleashed terror among hundreds of villagers in a northern Indian city as the animals emerge from the tall sugarcane grasses at night and pull away children sleeping in the open in the humid monsoon season.

At least 10 children have been killed by a single pack in Bahraich in the state of Uttar Pradesh, forest officials say, marking the latest human-animal conflict involving the canids that experts say has its roots in factors including loss of habitat and the climate crisis.

Forest department officials tell The Independent that the sense of nightly terror is palpable in around 100 villages where the pack has been roaming, as children are picked off and their mutilated bodies are found hours later.

More than 35 villages, mired in rural poverty, offer little to no protection for these children who sleep in doorless, thatched-roof houses in the monsoon heat of above 30C.

Stumped at the fast-escalating conflict, forest officials are struggling to come up with solutions. Their main advice to scared locals has been for parents to keep their children indoors, especially during the night when the pack is most likely to be out hunting.

“We first heard of a child being reported missing on 18 March but we did not find any pugmarks. In March, we saw a couple of mysterious ‘abductions’ but it was quiet for the next three months. On 17 July, the horror repeated with another child being attacked,” Ajeet Singh, the district forest official of Bahraich, says.

“We realised that these wolves have developed a taste for human flesh and that we are in deep trouble,” he says. The attacks are led by a pack of six wolves, including males who are actively seen hunting and prowling through the fields, Mr Singh says. Four of the animals have been captured while two are still being tracked.

“Thermal drones, cameras, nets and dozens of men are on foot every night and day, combing sugarcane fields, tracking the wolves and capturing them. We’re using the best available technology to take them away from the village,” he says.

The dense thickets of sugarcane in Bahraich allow wolves to rest and hide completely and makes it difficult for officials to dart them with precision. “Around 80 per cent of the fields in Bahraich are of sugarcane,” he adds.

Additionally, climate related factors such as flooding of the nearby Ghaghra river have pushed the wolves deeper inside the villages, leaving them hungry for prey which is not easy to locate in these places, he says.

Local government official Monika Rani and forest department rangers have started patrolling the area on foot and asking villagers to sleep indoors at all costs, despite the heat.

“People should not sleep in the open, they should sleep inside their homes or on the roofs, and should be careful for a few days. The pack of wolves is attacking new villages,” she told the villagers last week when an infant was attacked.

“We have deployed a significant force against the wolves in the villages where incidents occurred or people were injured but our challenge is that the wolves are very clever and keep changing their locations,” she said on Monday, just hours before another child was killed by the pack.

Villagers are taking their own set of precautions. “We walk in groups whenever we leave the house, we avoid going anywhere alone at night because many such incidents of wolf attacks have taken place recently,” one unnamed villager told Reuters.

Akash Deep Badhawan, a senior forest official who led the search and capture of one of the bigger wolves from the pack, says he is going by the animal’s primal instinct in order to locate them. Loudspeakers, flood lights, elephant dung and urine are being used to deter the wolves from coming near villagers.

“We used elephant dung and urine to keep the pack of wolves at bay from residential areas. The burning of the dung cake would create an illusion of elephant presence in the area. They’re by nature shy animals and avoid confrontations, so we are using that to our advantage but the sugarcane fields are very dense, interfering with the thermal readings,” he says.

This is not a common event. There are only three other documented cases where people had to take such protective measures against wolves – all three between 1997 and 1999, and all in Uttar Pradesh.

Bilal Habib, a senior scientist at the Wildlife Institute of India who has studied wolves for 24 years, says the animals are merely reacting to circumstances.

“The [long grass] cover around their houses gives an opportunity to the wolves to be as close as possible, which gives rise to these types of circumstances or events. Once a wolf realises that it’s very easy to take your children, they can become habitual after that,” Mr Habib says.

“It is not like she has decided to kill humans. No, it’s the circumstances which have come together, giving them this opportunity to exploit the young ones,” he says.

Once the wolves are captured, and only after authorities establish that they were behind the deaths, the animals should be released far away from human habitation, Mr Habib warns.

“More than 90 per cent of Indian wolves live with humans. But if the human-animal conflict rises, villages will likely poison carcasses and kill all the nearby wolves in their villages. We must prevent that from happening.”

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • 'More fat, more flavour': Why PEI tuna is selling at its highest price in decades

    About a third of the way through Prince Edward Island's bluefin tuna season, fishing crews are reeling in some of the fattiest tuna and highest prices they've seen in decades. "We're seeing prices range from $10 or $11 on the low side to $40, $50, $60 a pound on the high side. So these are higher prices than we've seen, probably since the early 90s," said Jason Tompkins, owner of TNT Tuna in North Lake, which buys and exports about three-quarters of Canada's bluefin tuna quota. Tompkins says in

  • Rescue dog has plenty to say during rare orca encounter; video

    A pod of rarely seen orcas was a wonderful source of excitement for a group of San Diego whale watchers last Wednesday. But perhaps the most curious and enthusiastic member of the charter was a rescue dog named Fin. The accompanying foota

  • September Outlook: Summer isn’t done with Canada just yet

    The unofficial start of fall may begin on a warmer-than-normal note for much of Canada

  • 5-year-old attacked by mountain lion during Labor Day family outing to Malibu Creek State Park near Los Angeles

    A Southern California family's Labor Day weekend picnic turned into a terrifying ordeal when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy and tried to drag him into the woods, prompting his relatives to rescue him from the wild animal's jaws, authorities said. The brazen attack unfolded at 4:21 p.m. local time Sunday in Malibu Creek State Park, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, and left the child with "significant but non-life-threatening injuries," according to a statement from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. A family of six adults and several children from Woodland Hills, California, was having a picnic at the park in the Santa Monica Mountains when the large cougar suddenly appeared and snatched the boy as his family and witnesses watched in horror, according to the statement.

  • Sunken village emerges in Greece as drought dries up lake

    From beneath the shrinking Lake Mornos in central Greece, the muddied remains of homes are reemerging nearly 45 years since the village that once stood here disappeared underwater. After a winter of hardly any snow, a summer of punishing heatwaves and months of little rain and drought across much of Greece, the huge man-made lake which supplies water for nearly half the Greek population has dwindled to its lowest level in decades. "Day by day, the water goes down," said Dimitris Giannopoulos, mayor of the broader Dorida municipality, who said nothing similar had been seen for 33 years.

  • Rustad tells Jordan Peterson B.C. needs nuclear talk, end to school 'indoctrination'

    The leader of B.C.'s Conservatives says there needs to be a conversation about nuclear power's role in the province's energy future and a review of educational materials he says are designed for "indoctrination" of children.

  • Volunteer snake wranglers have hands full protecting at-risk reptiles from Edmonton roads

    For the third year in a row, Ciara Fraser and her team of about 80 volunteers will have their eyes to the ground in an area west of Edmonton, looking for red-sided garter snakes.The species is at risk of being run over and Fraser, a conservation co-ordinator with the Edmonton and Area Land Trust, is relocating a den of snakes to a new area. "The snakes were at risk of being struck by vehicles where their hibernaculum is," she told CBC's Edmonton AM. Hibernacula are underground chambers where sna

  • Large sharks hunting each other ‘may be more common than thought’

    Researchers said they have the first documented evidence of a porbeagle being eaten by possibly an even bigger shark.

  • Landslide in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, threatens homes, prompts evacuations

    An ongoing crisis stemming from a widening landslide is threatening multimillion-dollar homes in the Southern California city of Rancho Palos Verdes. Residents in the growing landslide zone, which has spread about 680 acres over the past year the community has been dealing with the issue, were advised Sunday to leave the area after the Southern California Edison (SCE) utility company shut off power to 140 homes and said another 105 residents will lose electricity by Monday night. "SCE has determined there is a public safety threat," the utility company said in a statement.

  • Fierce storm blows out of northern Philippines after leaving 14 dead in landslides and floods

    MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A fierce storm was blowing out of the northern Philippines Tuesday after leaving at least 14 people dead in landslides, floods and swollen rivers, disaster-response officials said.

  • Heat leads to elevated fire, storm risk in B.C.

    Temperatures feeling like summer across the BC south coast will see a bit of an interpretation with some severe weather. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network breaks down the details.

  • Zoo owner 'fuming' over pythons found in countryside

    Chris Moisier believes the two reptiles were abandoned.

  • Kitten Joy Amid Scotland's Wildcats' Successful Breeding Season

    Scotland's wildcats enjoyed a successful breeding season with the birth of 16 kittens at the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's (RZSS) Highland Wildlife Park. These kittens were born at the project's dedicated off-show conservation breeding centre, where they are being prepared for eventual release into the wild. Among the proud parents are Margaret and Cranachan, who have welcomed a litter of two. Droma and Arran, along with Fruin and Mallachie, have each had litters of three. Meanwhile, Skye and Oscar, as well as Fian and Rannoch, are now caring for litters of four. All sixteen kittens are earmarked for release in 2025, with hopes that they will contribute significantly to the survival of this endangered species. Over the coming year, the young wildcats will undergo extensive preparation to equip them for life in the wild. Once they reach independence and are no longer dependent on their mothers, they will be moved to large pre-release enclosures designed to foster their natural development while minimising human contact and disturbance. The team is closely monitoring the kittens' progress through remote CCTV cameras, which not only allow for observation without interference but also provide valuable data on their behavioural development. This technology has also captured heartwarming footage of the kittens playing with their siblings, offering a rare glimpse into their early lives.

  • Tracking the Tropics | Septemeber 3, Morning Update

    ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

  • Western US braces for extreme heat; Phoenix passes 100 days over 100 degrees

    The southwestern U.S. can expect multiple days of supercharged heat beginning on Tuesday, with the homeless, elderly, children, and people with health issues at the highest risk for heat illness, the U.S. National Weather Service said. The worst is likely to dissipate by the weekend but in the meantime much of California can expect sizzling temperatures, even on the Pacific coast which typically gets cooled by an ocean breeze, said Rich Bann, a meteorologist with the weather service's Weather Prediction Center.

  • What happened in this year’s clean power auction, and how does it work?

    The auction, in which renewable energy developers bid for contracts to build projects, secured a record number of new schemes.

  • California landslides threaten homes, prompt evacuation warning

    The warning applies to more than 100 homes in the oceanside Rancho Palos Verdes, south of Los Angeles. The utility company shut off power to many homes due to the "public safety threat."

  • Idaho hunters kill grizzly bear after one hunter is attacked

    An archery hunter in Idaho was knocked to the ground and bitten by a grizzly bear Sunday, but he and his partner pulled sidearms and killed the bear. Both men dialed 911 after the incident. As Monday afternoon, the injured hunter was recovering from…

  • What is the storm called? How storms get their names

    Storm names for 2024-25 have been revealed by Met Office, which is now in its tenth year and aims to raise awareness of severe weather before it hits.

  • Tracking two tropical disturbances

    Tracking two tropical disturbances