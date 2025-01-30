Woman and 2 Children Fatally Stabbed in N.J. Home Before Suspect Turns Knife on Himself: Mayor

A woman and two young children were fatally stabbed in New Jersey early on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 30, in what authorities say was a domestic dispute.

A 5-year-old and a 9-year-old were pronounced dead, along with an adult woman, after being stabbed inside an apartment building on Hutton Street in Jersey City, Mayor Steven Fulop wrote on X.

"This was a terrible triple homicide that occurred last night related to domestic violence," said Fulop.

The alleged perpetrator, a male, then tried to stab himself, Fulop said. He was subsequently taken into custody.

The names of the victims and the alleged perpetrators were not immediately available, nor was information about charges. PEOPLE has reached out to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office for further comment.

If you are experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or go to thehotline.org. All calls are toll-free and confidential. The hotline is available 24/7 in more than 170 languages.



