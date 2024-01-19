Woman, 24, and boy, 9, die after house fire

Police have launched an investigation after a 24-year-old woman and a nine-year-old boy died in a devastating house fire. Emergency services were called to the blaze at a property on Rawson Street, in the village of Selston, Notts., just after 1am on Sunday (14/1). The woman and child were rushed to hospital with serious injuries but have since passed away, Nottinghamshire Police revealed yesterday (Thurs). The force has now launched a joint investigation with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and urged anyone with information to get in touch. Detective Inspector James Oakton said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of these two young people at this incredibly sad time.