Woman, 26, charged with attempted murder in Truro stabbing

Truro police responded to a report that a man had been stabbed just after 8 p.m. on Friday. (Robert Short/CBC - image credit)

A 26-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Truro on Friday that a police news release describes as a case of intimate partner violence.

The woman has also been charged for violating a court order prohibiting her to have contact with the victim of a previous case.

The release says Truro police responded to a report just after 8 p.m. that a man had been stabbed at a home on Ford Street.

When they arrived they found a 33-year-old man with serious injuries. He was given first aid and taken to hospital.

The woman was arrested at the scene and taken into custody without incident, according to the release.

The release says the woman will appear in court at a later date. Her name is being withheld until her first court appearance.

For anyone affected by family or intimate partner violence, there is support available through crisis lines and local support services. If you're in immediate danger or fear for your safety or that of others around you, please call 911.

If you or someone you know is struggling, here's where to get help:

Family violence resources helpline 1-855-225-0220.

