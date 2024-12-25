Woman, 26, slashed in neck and man, 42, wrist cut in NYC subway attack Christmas Eve

Two people sustained knife wounds in an attack on Christmas Eve at a New York City subway station.

The New York Police Department received reports of an assault at the Grand Central-42 Street subway station at approximately 10:15 p.m. Upon responding to the incident, officers found a 26-year-old woman had been slashed in the neck and a 42-year-old male victim had been slashed in the wrist, according to NYPD. Both victims, who did not appear to know one another, were transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

The person of interest was arrested at the same subway station shortly after the incident and remains in custody with charges expected later Wednesday, officials said.

The incident occurred a year after two teenage girls were stabbed on Christmas at New York's Grand Central Terminal. The NYPD has also come under criticism for footage of their response to a woman who was fatally set on fire in a subway car on Sunday.

