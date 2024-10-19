Woman, 40, dies after being struck by pickup truck in Montreal

The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition Friday afternoon. She died at hospital, police say. (Hugo Therrien/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A 40-year-old woman died Friday after being struck by a pickup truck in Montreal's Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension borough.

Police say the incident occurred around 1:55 p.m. when the pickup left the parking lot of a shopping centre near the intersection of Crémazie Boulevard and Papineau Avenue.

The woman was transported to hospital in critical condition. She died at hospital, police say.

Police say the driver, a 46-year-old man, remained at the scene and co-operated with investigators.