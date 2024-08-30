Woman, 41, arrested for murder after child found dead in Swansea

A 41-year-old woman has been arrested after the “suspicious death” of a child at home in Swansea, South Wales police have said.

Emergency services were called to Cwm Du Close at 8:30pm on Thursday.

South Wales police said a 41-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in custody at Bridgend.

“An incident room has been set up and the investigation is being led by the force’s Major Crime Investigations Team,” the force added in a statement.

It is known that the child and the woman lived together and at the moment police are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

Chief Superintendent Chris Truscott, divisional commander for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, said: “This is a distressing incident which will be a shock to the local community.

“Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the child’s death and there will be an increased police presence in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.

“Speculation on social media is unhelpful and will cause distress to those affected by this incident at an already difficult time.”

Torsten Bell, Labour MP for Swansea West, said news of the alleged murder of a child has left the community reeling.

“This is a heartbreaking news that has left everyone across Swansea shocked,” he wrote on X.

“All our thoughts are with those affected and the community wrestling with the tragic loss of a child.

“The police are now doing their work and providing an enhanced presence on the streets to reassure local residents.”

He echoed South Wales Polices’ request to not speculate on social media.

Councillor Mike Durke, who grew up in Gendros and represents the Cockett ward on Swansea Council, told Sky News that it was a “safe and settled community”.

“As a councillor, myself and my two local colleagues, we want to assure local residents that we are here to help in any way we can,” he said.

“We are talking about a strong community. And while I don’t think anyone can remember any such tragedy happening previously, we have had difficult times, and we will, as we always have done, help each other through what is a most emotional and distressing incident.”