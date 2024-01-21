Woman, 71, dies in house fire in Kenosha

CBC

WARNING: This story contains descriptions of sexual violence.A nearly 80-year-old woman, who was raped and robbed in an Edmonton parkade more than four decades ago, is relieved her attacker has finally been sentenced.On Friday, Court of King's Bench Justice Paul Belzil sentenced John Beausoleil, 70, to three years for the rape conviction and six months for robbery, in connection to the attack in 1981."I'm glad it's over, and I'm glad he's paying for what he did," the woman, whose identity is pro