Woman, 80, arrested after body of man found in car

Two women have been arrested after the body of a man in his 60s was found in a vehicle at a business park.

Devon and Cornwall Police said officers made the discovery at Helston Business Park, in Cornwall, in the early hours of Wednesday while responding to concerns for welfare.

The women, aged in their 50s and 80s, have been arrested on suspicion of murder, concealing a death and preventing a lawful burial and remain in custody.

In a statement, police said: “Detectives have launched a murder investigation after the body of a man was located in Helston.

“Police were making enquiries in the Helston area in the early hours of Wednesday Dec 18 following concerns for welfare.

“During those enquiries, officers located the body of a man in a vehicle in Helston Business Park.

“A man in his 60s, from the Avon and Somerset area, was confirmed deceased at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.”

Detective Inspector Neil Blanchard, from the major crime investigation team, said: “Enquiries remain ongoing to establish the full circumstances of this incident but at this time we are treating the man’s death as suspicious.

“We understand that any incident this serious in nature will cause concern amongst the community; it is believed that the involved parties are known to each other and there is no wider risk to the public.

“You can expect to see an increased presence around the business park while our investigation continues.”

