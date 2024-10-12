Woman, 84, dead and another in critical condition after highway collision near Sainte-Adèle, Que.

The two-vehicle accident sent four people to the hospital. An 84-year-old woman succumbed to her injuries while a woman in her 40s remains in critical condition. (Kolya Hubacek-Guilbault/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A woman in her 80s is dead and another one in her 40s is in critical condition after they were involved in a highway head-on collision near Sainte-Adèle, Que., Friday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 2:20 p.m. when a southbound vehicle crossed over the median strip and collided with a northbound vehicle on the other side, according to provincial police.

The woman in her 40s was driving the southbound car with another passenger, a woman in her 60s. In the other car, was the driver, a man in his 80s, and the 84-year-old woman.

All four people were transported to hospital in critical condition. The 84-year-old woman later succumbed to her injuries.

The woman in her 40s remains in critical condition while the other two people are out of danger, said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Marc Tessier.