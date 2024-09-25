Woman accused of fatally stabbing her father-in-law at North Texas home, police say

A North Texas woman accused of stabbing her father-in-law to death was arrested Tuesday in Cleburne, according to police.

Cleburne police officers and firefighters responded about 9:50 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a home in the 700 block of Miracle Lane. While they were on their way to the scene, officers were told that a woman was stabbing a man.

Jennifer Lynn Brabbin, 41, was immediately taken into custody, police said in a news release.

The victim, 76-year-old Robert Brabbin, had severe stab wounds and was taken to Texas Health Cleburne Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Jennifer Brabbin was booked into jail at the Johnson County Law Enforcement Center and faces a murder charge, police said. She was awaiting arraignment Tuesday.

🚨 More top stories from our newsroom:

→ Fort Worth ISD teachers speak out as superintendent’s fate is decided

→ ‘Nobody stood up.’ North Side students demand action after slurs

→ Suspect kills self after shooting at cops in high-speed chase

[Get our breaking news alerts.]