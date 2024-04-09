Advertisement
Woman accused of helping husband get away after killing 2

WCPO - Cincinnati Scripps

Tabitha Johnson is able to return home with an ankle monitor as she faces two felonies for allegedly helping her husband David shoot three people, killing two and seriously injuring another.