Woman accused of helping husband get away after killing 2

Associated Press

DJ Stewart hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning to give New York the lead, Brandon Nimmo drove in five runs with four hits, including two homers, and the Mets held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 8-7 on Monday night. The Mets, who have won four of five, snapped Atlanta’s three-game winning streak on the night Atlanta celebrated the 50-year anniversary of Hank Aaron’s record-breaking 715th homer. Marcell Ozuna hit his fifth homer of the season for the Braves, matching Mookie Betts and Tyler O'Neill for the most in the majors.