Woman accused of putting AirTag on Windham School Superintendent's car ordered to pay fine
Woman accused of putting AirTag on Windham School Superintendent's car ordered to pay fine
Woman accused of putting AirTag on Windham School Superintendent's car ordered to pay fine
High-growth fintech stocks such as Nu and Propel are positioned to deliver outsized gains to shareholders in 2024 and beyond. The post 2 Fintech Stocks I’d Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Authorities say a young girl was buried in sand and died Tuesday when a deep hole she was digging with a little boy collapsed on them both at a south Florida beach. (Feb. 21)
The artificial intelligence boom has helped Nvidia become one of the most valuable firms in the US.
ROBYN BECKThe litigious wrath of Taylor Swift is well-documented and much-feared in the industry, but Jack Sweeney, a college student with a passion for publicly documenting private jet journeys taken by the rich and famous, is pushing back against the pop star. On Monday, Sweeney announced on X that he had sent a dismissive reply to Katie Wright Morrone, Swift’s attorney, in response to a cease and desist letter Morrone sent that demanded that Sweeney stop posting Swift’s jet journeys online. L
The World Health Organization is warning that more than half of all countries will be at high or very high risk of a measles outbreak by the end of 2024, unless preventative measures are taken. In Health Matters for Wednesday, Feb. 21, Kyle Benning explains why global cases are up 79 per cent in the past year and what experts say needs to be done.
Every Canadian should know about these benefits to reduce their taxes. The post 3 CRA Benefits Every Canadian Should Claim appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.
Donald Trump has been masterful in converting his numerous legal problems into opportunities for campaigning and fundraising.
Sarah Ferguson took to social media to share an emotional message with her followers following her cancer diagnosis. See photo.
Lila Moss is unrecognisable in Vogue Spain cover shoot modelling quirky looks including a see-through top, frilly knickers, lace bonnet and polka dot tights.
Species was found during filming for National Geographic’s Disney+ series Pole to Pole with Will Smith
Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyFormer President Donald J. Trump just can’t shake Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg off him. While Trump is on the verge of successfully delaying his federal criminal prosecutions until well into the red zone of the 2024 election, or even after the election, the New York state election interference trial is now scheduled to start on March 25. The case is a strong one and will have excellent jury appeal—especially to a jury drawn
The new mom welcomed her daughter Holland in May
The SEC’s approval of a merger between Trump Media & Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp. could have even larger implications for Trump’s bank account — and, more importantly, the 2024 presidential election and the role of media and money in it — than the civil fraud ruling, writes David Zurawik.
Don’t forget the digital camera!
The House Freedom Caucus pressed Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to put forward a yearlong stopgap funding bill, which would trigger automatic cuts to government spending, if he can’t win concessions on controversial conservative policy riders. In a letter to Johnson on Wednesday, the hard-line conservative caucus also asked for an update regarding spending talks with…
Rebecca Maines, who is in prison for a parole violation, testified that Adam Montgomery told her in the summer of 2021 that he had been trying to see his daughter, Harmony Montgomery, since 2019, when he dropped her off to be with her mother because he said she was having bathroom accidents “on purpose.” Authorities believe Montgomery killed the girl on Dec. 7, 2019, but she wasn’t reported missing until nearly two years later. Harmony's body has not been found.
The couple is parents to daughter Lilah Ray, 4, and sons Jackson Kyle, 6, and Josiah Luke, 21 months
‘William Harrison died 31 days into the job AND WAS STILL BETTER THAN TRUMP,’ one person wrote on X
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's impaled design was spotted online one week after the launch of Sussex.com made waves for its royal branding
After calling late Sen. John McCain a "loser," Kari Lake wrote on X that she values Meghan McCain's family.