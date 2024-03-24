Woman who accused Russell Brand hits out at Channel 4 ‘whitewash’

Russell Brand has denied all accusations against him. Photograph: James Manning/PA

A woman who made allegations about Russell Brand to Channel 4 in 2009 has accused the broadcaster of a “whitewash” that had left her “disempowered and unsupported”.

The broadcaster said last week it had failed to properly investigate a serious allegation made against the actor and comedian 15 years ago.

However, it said an internal investigation had found no evidence to suggest “there was knowledge within the channel” of claims made by four women in a Dispatches film before it was aired in September.

Brand, 48, was accused of rape, assault and emotional abuse as part of the joint investigation by Dispatches, the Times and Sunday Times.

The actor has denied all the accusations and last week described the claims as “very very hurtful”.

Channel 4’s internal investigation found that a 2009 complaint was “not passed up” the channel’s senior management chain “nor investigated as it ought to have been in accordance with the procedures in place at the time”.

The broadcaster also said there were “delays” in making contact with the woman when she raised her complaint again in September following the Dispatches documentary, Russell Brand: In Plain Sight.

Speaking to the Sunday Times after the publication of the internal investigation, the woman said she felt badly let down by Channel 4.

She was quoted as saying: “I came forward hoping that it would help bring about change and that bad behaviour would never again be tolerated in the television industry.

“Instead, the whole process has been disempowering and exhausting. What Channel 4 management seem to care most about is covering their backs. I no longer believe they wanted to get to the bottom of what happened. It’s a whitewash.”

She described Channel 4’s internal investigation process as “shambolic”, saying she was first directed to an automated message and when she did speak to someone, they told her that the investigation had been concluded in October.

“They repeatedly tried to shut down the complaint,” she said. “I feel really disempowered and unsupported by Channel 4.”

The Channel 4 chief executive, Alex Mahon, last week apologised for the woman’s “serious and concerning” allegation not being escalated at the time and “for the distress this matter has caused”.

She added that “it is a matter of regret for our industry that repugnant behaviours were tolerated – and indeed appeared on-air – in the past”.

Another woman, who alleged she was in a relationship with Brand when she was 16 in the original Dispatches programme, has also criticised Channel 4’s report.

The woman, whom the Sunday Times refers to as Alice, said: “How can they possibly claim this is a ‘comprehensive and far-reaching’ investigation when they didn’t even speak to one of the main voices in their programme? This shows just how little has changed since 2014.”

Alice also said the BBC, where Brand worked between 2006 and 2008 as a presenter on Radio 2 and Radio 6 Music programmes, has contacted her.

A spokesperson for Channel 4 said on Sunday the broadcaster was “appalled” by the accusations made against Brand and had “commended” people for coming forward.

He added: “Channel 4 has delivered a wide-ranging internal investigation into the allegations as they pertain to the channel – reviewing 111,984 emails and 333 files of documents, approaching 88 current and former Channel 4 employees for interview and informed by information from investigations of reports to our Speak Up facility – but we do not have the power to compel people to speak to us or provide information.

“We do not consider this matter closed. We have passed a summary report of our investigation to the Metropolitan police.

“Channel 4 respected ‘Alice’s’ anonymity so did not approach her but we have offered her the option to speak to the channel on a confidential basis. If she chooses to accept, we would add the information she shares to our existing findings and will act on any new leads provided to us.”

The spokesperson said the channel had a confidential Speak Up hotline on 0800 915 1571 and online at safecall.co.uk/report.

“We remain committed to establishing the fullest possible picture of what happened, helping ensure we have an industry that does not tolerate inappropriate behaviour and listening to the people who have bravely come forward,” the spokesperson added.