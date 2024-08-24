Woman who accused Tommy Fury of messaging her now says she was catfished

A woman who accused boxer Tommy Fury of sending her flirty messages is now claiming she was “catfished” by an imposter.

Fury and his partner Molly-Mae Hague ended their relationship earlier this month after meeting on Love Island in 2019.

The couple, who became engaged in July 2023, have one daughter together, Bambi.

Kay Keogh previously said Fury messaged her privately “after spotting her on a night out in Manchester” while he was still engaged to Hague.

She initially went on TikTok to share a screenshot of a message she said was from Fury asking is she was in Manchester but now says she has been duped by a fake account.

She said she was confused after being at an event in Manchester with someone who 'could've passed for' Tommy.

Speaking in the clip, she says: “I obviously got catfished. Someone was basically, definitely trolling me because another fake account has messaged me and they've literally said to me "you actually thought that was him?”

She added: “Like I said, I don't even now know what he really looks like. I know he has brown hair and is like really muscly. But yeah this person has messaged me and basically told me they were trolling me.”

When the couple split, Hague wrote in an Instagram story on Wednesday: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.”

Fury followed up with a separate Instagram story less than an hour later.

He said: “I am heartbroken to share that Molly and I have decided to end our relationship.

“The past five years have led to us having our beautiful baby girl, Bambi and I will be forever thankful to Molly for making me a dad.

“Bambi is our priority.

“Please respect our privacy, and our families’ privacy, as we navigate our way through this difficult time.”

They recently starred in the Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys together with Fury’s half-brother and fellow boxer, Tyson Fury.

Fury, who had successful bouts against YouTubers KSI and Jake Paul, has previously admitted that Hague “hates” boxing.

He told BBC Breakfast last year the 25-year-old influencer only tolerates boxing because “she knows how happy it makes me”.