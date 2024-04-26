Woman arraigned after pedestrian was struck and killed on Transit Road in Elma in January
An Elma woman is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Transit Road between French Road and Clinton Street in January.
An Elma woman is accused of killing a pedestrian in a hit-and-run on Transit Road between French Road and Clinton Street in January.
Consumers maintain long-held gripes about limited travel range, scarce public charging options, and higher purchase prices for EVs.
CLEARWATER, B.C. — Police in the British Columbia Interior say two people are dead after a fiery head-on crash involving a semi-truck and a truck belonging to the rail company CN. A statement from the RCMP says officers from Clearwater, B.C., north of Kamloops, responded to the scene along Highway 5 at 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday. The Mounties say the semi and the CN truck crashed head on, then became "engulfed in flames" after a tank exploded on one of the trucks. The driver of the CN truck and a pas
U.S. and European politicians have raised alarms that their domestic auto industries could be destroyed by a wave of cheap Chinese electric vehicles. The goal: to rake in hefty profit margins the automaker can’t get in China amid fierce competition. In some foreign showrooms, BYD charges more than double — sometimes nearly triple — the price it gets for three key models in China, according to a Reuters review of the automaker’s pricing in five of its biggest export markets.
Enormous investments in EV technology shook the automotive industry in both Canada and the U.S. this week. Honda promised to spend $15 billion in Ontario on Thursday morning. Toyota unveiled new investments in Indiana that afternoon, bringing its total spending on EVs in that state to $8 billion US. "In Canada, our target is that 100 per cent of all light duty cars and passenger truck sales be zero emission by 2035," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the Honda announcement in Alliston, Ont.
BEIJING (AP) — How about turning a car's front bucket seats 180 degrees so they face the rear seats and extending out a table so the occupants can play cards or eat a meal? Or a 43-inch (109 centimeter) screen for the passengers in the back seat? The seemingly never-ending efforts of China's electric car makers to redefine the automobile went on display Thursday at the opening of the nation's largest annual auto show. They are forcing established makers such as Volkswagen and Nissan to change th
A “life and death race” has begun to unfold in the world’s largest market for electric vehicles. Many players won’t reach the finish line.
It's taken Huawei just four years to become a force in smart car technology, navigating the devastation of trade sanctions on its smartphones business while simultaneously developing a driver assistance system that is the darling of the Beijing auto show. Huawei Technologies has two huge booths at this week's event, and there are at least seven Chinese automakers touting its Qiankun installed in their cars as the most sophisticated advanced driving assistance system (ADAS) to date. Even Germany's Volkswagen will equip its China-made, China-bound Audi Q6L e-tron with Qiankun upon the car's 2025 launch, in Huawei's first deal with a foreign automaker, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Getting a new car is exciting, but also nerve-wracking if you're dealing with an aggressive salesman. However, there are ways to handle pushy dealers who try to persuade you into buying the wrong car...
These are our favorite electric vehicles that you can get for under $50,000.
The Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology was developed to be capable as an off-roader and a status symbol, so the relatively low range may not matter.
Honda Motor Co. plans to build a $15-billion electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., plant, which it will retool to produce EVs, the company announced on Thursday. The project includes up to $5 billion in public funding and is the latest in a string of EV-related announcements, many of which also saw an injection of government money. Here's a look at some of the major plans: Honda Canada, Alliston, Ont. Honda Canada says its $15-billion project will include the retooled plant,
China's largest auto show opened in Beijing on Thursday with the biggest names showing off their latest electric vehicles (EVs), underlining how the world's largest auto market is already in an all-electric state of mind, and isn't looking back. Automakers are set to unveil 117 new models versus 93 at last year's show in Shanghai，while overall 278 new energy vehicles (NEVs) will go on display, seven more than last year, organisers said. The show, which runs through early next month, comes as NEV sales hit a milestone in early April, accounting for over 50% of cars sold in China, auto association data showed.
Bidding for the stately saloon has already reached $50,000.
Honda plans to invest $11 billion, with the help of joint venture partners, to build out its electric vehicle efforts in Canada as it prepares for future demand in North America for the automobiles. Honda expects to add at least 1,000 more workers for the two new facilities. There's also plans for a cathode active material and precursor processing plant through a joint venture partnership with POSCO Future M Co. and a separator plant through a joint venture partnership with Asahi Kasei Corp.
A cargo ship passed through a new deep-water channel in Baltimore on Thursday, the first to cross the new channel since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed last month, shutting down most traffic in the Port of Baltimore. The bulk carrier, Balsa 94, sailed out under a Panama flag Thursday morning using a new 35-foot…
The pilot's union listed 'problematic trends' they say are affecting the airline's fleet
A slew of supercheap Teslas newly listed on Hertz's website as low as $20,000 might be too good to be true.
BEIJING (AP) — China's vision of the future of the automobile — electrified and digitally connected — is on display at the ongoing Beijing auto show. Organizers say that 117 new models are making their debut at Auto China 2024, which runs through May 4. They range from eye-poppingly cutting edge to more subtle novelties. THE CONNECTED CAR One of the biggest mob scenes was for the opening day presentation by Xiaomi, a major Chinese maker of smartphones and trendy, affordable smart appliances aime
Bentley's third modern-day coachbuilt car will make its debut on May 7 with a W12 engine. It could be a convertible version of the Batur.
Honda is set to build an electric vehicle battery plant next to its Alliston, Ont., assembly plant, which it is retooling to produce fully electric vehicles as part of a $15-billion project to create a supply chain in the province for the Japanese automaker. The plan – which includes up to $5 billion in public funds – is expected to see the two main plants create 1,000 jobs on top of retaining the existing 4,200 jobs at the assembly plant. That plant is set to produce up to 240,000 vehicles per