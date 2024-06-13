Woman arrested after death of baby girl in 1982

Police said it had been a complex case to investigate [BBC]

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder over the death of a baby girl more than 40 years ago.

Northamptonshire Police said a 57-year-old woman was questioned by detectives on Tuesday in relation to the discovery of a body in Northampton in May 1982.

The case was the subject of a major police investigation at the time, but nobody was ever prosecuted and the original inquiry closed in 1993.

The woman was released on bail on Thursday but Det Ch Insp Johnny Campbell said the inquiry was reopened and ongoing.

New evidence surfaced in 2023 following a cold case review by Northamptonshire Police.

Det Ch Insp Campbell said: “This has been an extremely complex investigation into events that happened more than four decades ago and a great deal of work has gone in to getting us to this point.

“Dozens of officers from both Northamptonshire Police and our colleagues in the region, have been involved in the operation over the past 48 hours or more and I would like to thank all of them for their work."

He added the police would make no further comment at this time.

