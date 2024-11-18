Woman Arrested at Mall After 'Surreal' Parking Lot Pursuit

A woman was arrested in San Antonio, Texas, on Thursday, November 14, after leading police in a miles-long chase that culminated in several laps of a shopping mall parking lot.

Alec Dyer, a freelance photographer, was among the shoppers at the Alamo Quarry Market that day who saw the woman smiling and waving out her sun roof as she did laps of the parking lot with police cruisers following. Dyer began recording the odd scene, with his video also showing the woman smiling and saying “I’m so sorry” as she was led away by police.

“It felt really surreal. I couldn’t believe what was going on in front of me, “ Dyer told KSAT.

The was identified as 37-year-old Audrey Marie Schneider. She’s been charged with driving while intoxicated, assaulting a public servant, and evading arrest, KSAT said. Credit: Alec Dyer via Storyful

