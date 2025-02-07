Woman arrested after man shot dead in Stockton, police say
A 37-year-old woman has been arrested and accused of fatally shooting a 45-year-old man in Stockton in November.
A B.C. man who pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder has been given a life sentence with no chance of parole for 14 years.The sentence was handed out in a Vancouver courtroom on Friday to Colin Raymond Correia, who was initially acquitted in the killing of two people: Leanne MacFarlane and her partner, Jeffrey Todd Taylor — an acquittal that would later be appealed.The double homicide took place in Cranbrook, in B.C.'s Kootenay region, on May 29, 2010.Cranbrook RCMP responded to c
More than 150 female prisoners were raped and burned to death during a jailbreak last week when fleeing male inmates set fire to a prison in Goma, in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a United Nations spokesperson has said.
Alexander Ortiz, a 21-year-old charged with murder, was attacked by his alleged victim's uncle and another man in an Albuquerque, New Mexico courtroom.
At a sentencing hearing on Wednesday for their son's killer, statements from the parents of Gabriel Magalhaes painted a brutal picture of their lives in the nearly two years since the 16-year-old was stabbed to death on a TTC subway platform.Jordan O'Brien-Tobin, 22, pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder after stabbing Magalhaes in the chest while the teenager was waiting for a subway train at Keele Station in March 2023. According to an agreed statement of facts, the stabbing was u
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court over investigations of Israel, a close U.S. ally.
The RCMP have released details on three incidents along the Canada-U.S. border officers responded to in recent weeks. The incidents involved 16 attempted border crossings and one death.Police held a news conference in Edmonton on Wednesday to provide information about two border crossings in Coutts, Alta., earlier this week, and one crossing 15 kilometres east of Emerson, Man., a few weeks earlier.On Tuesday morning, a man crossing the border into Coutts was referred to a secondary inspection ar
VANCOUVER — A man who spent 27 years in prison before he was found wrongfully convicted has been ordered by a British Columbia Supreme Court judge to pay $375,000 each to five women who sued him for sexual assault.
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.An N.W.T. Supreme Court judge sentenced a Yellowknife woman to seven months in jail for prostituting a minor.Alicia Moran, now 32, earlier pleaded guilty to arranging for a 15-year-old girl to have sex with a man in Yellowknife in exchange for money.Justice Andrew Mahar delivered his sentencing Thursday afternoon. He said the offence was serious.Last Aug
A chilling twist emerged Friday in the death of Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old TV reporter who traveled to cover the Super Bowl but mysteriously died in a hotel room. A “career criminal” with a history of drugging men was spotted entering and leaving Manzano’s room the morning of his death, police in the New Orleans suburb of Kenner said. They added she then used his credit card at “several” spots in town. Danette Colbert, 48, was arrested Thursday night, but only faces property crime charges “at t
Brian Gallagher knows more than he can say about his daughter's killers and what they did to her while she was confined in a garage.On Thursday, Justice Mona Dovell sentenced Cheyann Peeteetuce, 31, and Summer Sky-Henry, 26, to seven years in prison for their roles in killing Megan Gallagher. Both were originally on trial for first-degree murder, but in January they entered surprise guilty pleas to manslaughter."This trial was supposed to be for first-degree murder and when hearing the things th
A 38-year-old woman from Lethbridge is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failing to provide the necessaries of life in connection with the death of her 13-year-old son.Officers responded to the sudden death of the boy, whose body was found along the 1600 block of Mayor Magrath Drive S. on Boxing Day.Lethbridge police allege the boy and his mother, Blanche Isobel Irene Fick, were taking drugs around 5 p.m. on Christmas Day when he overdosed at a home on the south side of the
Durham Regional Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle she had just just been riding in as a passenger. Police say the collision happened in Oshawa, near Taunton Road and Mary Street N., on Wednesday afternoon around 4:20 p.m.According to a police news release, the woman had been riding in a vehicle when it came to a stop and she exited. She was then struck by the driver of the vehicle as they drove away. She was taken to a local hospi