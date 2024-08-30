Woman arrested for murder after child found dead

Cwm Du Close in Swansea where a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a child

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a child.

An investigation was launched after emergency services were called to a house in Cwm Du Close in the Gendros area of Swansea on Thursday evening.

South Wales Police said the 41-year-old woman was being held in custody in Bridgend.

A spokesman said the child and the woman lived together and detectives were not looking for anyone else in connection with the death.

An incident room has been set up and the investigation is being led by the force’s major crime team.

Ch Supt Chris Truscott, the divisional commander for Swansea and Neath Port Talbot, said: “This is a distressing incident which will be a shock to the local community. Detectives are working to establish the circumstances of the child’s death and there will be an increased police presence in the area to offer reassurance to local residents.

“Speculation on social media is unhelpful and will cause distress to those affected by this incident at an already difficult time.”