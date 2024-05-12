Woman arrested over serious assault on man

A man was assaulted inside a property on Gilders Way, police said [Google]

A woman has been arrested after a man was airlifted to hospital following a serious assault.

It happened on Gilders Way in Clacton at about 18:45 BST on Saturday.

Essex Police said the man was taken to hospital by air ambulance and the woman had been arrested in connection with the assault.

Officers said they believed it was an isolated incident.

