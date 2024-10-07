Woman arrested after pregnant woman shot, killed outside Pennsylvania Wawa

A pregnant woman was shot and killed at a Wawa in Collingdale, Pennsylvania on Saturday, officials say.

Officers with the Collingdale Police Department responded to a shooting at the convenience store around 7:20 p.m., according to an affidavit obtained by USA TODAY.

Upon arrival, a police investigator discovered the pregnant victim, 32-year-old Latoya Davis, "laying on the ground in the side parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso," the document stated. She died at the scene.

Another woman, identified as Evelena Williams, told investigators that she fatally shot the victim, the affidavit alleged. The 30-year-old also informed the official that she had a license to carry a firearm.

The incident was captured on video and showed Williams firing at Davis while she was trying to run away, officials said.

Police recover firearm inside suspect's car

During questioning, the affidavit says that Williams explained that she "fired one shot" at the victim and placed the weapon in her vehicle, which was later found to be a Ruger .380 semiautomatic firearm.

Officials noted that a .380 cartridge casing was found in the parking lot at the scene. According to the affadavit, Williams is facing a slew of charges including with criminal homicide, first degree murder of an unborn child, third degree murder of an unborn child, first degree murder, and third degree murder.

Fox 29 reported that police said the incident stemmed from an argument. It's unclear what started the confrontation.

Collingdale is about 13 miles from Philadelphia.

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pregnant woman fatally shot at Collingdale Wawa, suspect arrested