Woman arrested after six-year-old boy stabbed

The child was taken to hospital after being stabbed at a house in Whiston, Merseyside

A woman has been arrested after a six-year-old boy was stabbed in the back.

The child is in a stable condition in hospital after he was wounded inside a property in Nelson Avenue, Whiston on Thursday, Merseyside Police said.

A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and then detained under the Mental Health Act.

Det Insp Alan Wood, from Merseyside Police, said the motive was "unclear" and appealed for anyone with information to contact the force.

