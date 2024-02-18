Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after three children found dead in Bristol

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after three children were found dead at a property in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police officers attended a concern for welfare call in Blaise Walk, in Sea Mills, on Sunday at around 12.40am.

The young children were found inside the property and pronounced dead a short time later.

Police at the scene in Blaise Walk (Ben Birchall/PA)

The 42-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody at hospital.

Avon and Somerset Police has notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior contact.

Neighbourhood chief inspector Vicks Hayward-Melen said: “This is an incredibly tragic and heart-breaking incident in which three children have sadly died.

A 42-year-old woman is in police custody at hospital (Ben Birchall/PA)

“My sincere condolences go to the children’s loved ones and we will be ensuring they are offered support through our family liaison unit.

“We believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no further risk to the wider community, however officers will remain at the scene to provide reassurance to anyone who has any questions or concerns.

“Over the coming days, residents can expect to see an increased police presence and we thank them for their co-operation during this time.”

A police cordon was in place across the street on Blaise Walk.

There were police vehicles, and uniformed officers making house-to-house inquiries in nearby properties.

A woman, who did not wish to be named, described the arrested woman as “lovely”.

She said the family had two boys, aged around eight and six months, and a girl aged around four.

“She was so happy when she had that little boy,” she told the PA news agency.

“We were so happy for her, we came round and gave gifts. I’m very surprised because she was really gentle, really lovely.

“She always had a smile on her face. After the baby she was having a really hard time.”

She said the woman was Sudanese, as well as her husband.

Sea Mills Primary School announced it would be closed on Monday morning and re-open at 1.30pm.