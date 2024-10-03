Woman arrested in Vancouver man's death

A woman is in custody after a man was stabbed to death in Vancouver. (Gabrielle Huston/CBC - image credit)

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested after a man was found stabbed to death in a residential building near Kingsway and Melbourne Street in East Vancouver shortly after midnight Thursday.

Police have classified the death a homicide and identified the victim as 34-year-old Brian Mathew Clayton. In a statement, the VPD says he died before being taken to hospital.

Police say they believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The woman is currently in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department's homicide unit at 604-717-2500.

The stabbing occurred in a residential building near Kingsway and Melbourne Street in Vancouver.

The stabbing occurred in a residential building near Kingsway and Melbourne Street in Vancouver. (CBC News)