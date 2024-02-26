Woman attacked by shark near Jurien Bay in Western Australia

A woman was attacked by a shark near Jurien Bay in Western Australia on Monday morning. Photograph: Chris de Blank/Alamy

A woman in her 40s has been involved in a shark attack near Jurien Bay in Western Australia.

Paramedics received a call at 11.45am local time on Monday, and sent two road crews to Jurien Bay, about 220km north of Perth, a St John Ambulance Western Australia spokesperson told Guardian Australia. A rescue helicopter was “very close to landing”, the spokesperson said.

“It looks to be a serious incident at this stage,” the spokesperson said. It is being treated as a priority incident.

The spokesperson did not yet have details about injuries or how the attack happened.

The WA Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development is investigating the reported shark bite. SharkSmart has urged locals to “take additional caution in the Jurien Bay area”.

More to come.