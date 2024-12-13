Woman Attempting to Smuggle 22 Pounds of Meth Wrapped as Christmas Presents Arrested at Airport

The seized drug would have been worth up to NZ$3.8 million, about $2.2 million USD, said the New Zealand Customs Service in a news release

A Canadian woman allegedly attempted to smuggle 22 pounds of methamphetamine wrapped as Christmas presents through a New Zealand airport on Sunday, Dec. 8.

According to a news release from the New Zealand Customs Service, the 29-year-old woman was caught with the illicit drugs after arriving at the Auckland Airport from a flight out of Vancouver, Canada, on Dec. 8.

The discovery was made after the customs agency questioned the woman and conducted a baggage search of her red carry-on duffle bag.

In two photos posted on social media, the organization gave a look at the travel bag surrounded by multiple piles of contraband disguised in bright red, snowflake print holiday gift wrapping paper.

Related: Missing Mom Found Buried Beside a Well Months After Vanishing, Man Arrested

new zealand customs Photo of package inside seized duffle bag

The New Zealand Customs Service said that the seized drugs would have been worth up to NZ$3.8 million (about $2.2 million USD) in street value and had a potential social harm cost of approximately NZ$10.7 million (about 6.2 million USD).

According to the news release, the woman appeared in the Manukau District Court on charges of importation and possession for supply of a Class A controlled drug and has been remanded in custody.

While the woman has not been identified, Paul Williams, Auckland Airport’s customs manager, said in a statement included in the news release that the incident is "a classic attempt by transnational organized criminal groups at trying to exploit the busy travel season."

Related: Shirtless Man Pinned Flight Attendant Against ‘Aircraft Exit Door’ and Threatened Violence, Say Authorities

Getty Auckland Airport

"But a busy airport does not mean Customs is not focused on or paying attention to anyone who may pose a drug risk. The airport teams are made up of vigilant officers who are intently focussed on catching those trying to bring harm to New Zealand," he said.

Williams explained that the customs agency takes a "layered approach to protecting the border and every single passenger is risk assessed even before they arrive in New Zealand."

Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

"We also have an excellent working relationship with our Canadian partners and collaborate with them closely to, in some cases, stop the drug couriers even before they board a flight here," he further added.

Read the original article on People