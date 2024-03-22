Woman Beats Cancer and Accepts Marriage Proposal on the Same Day

A woman beat cancer and accepted a marriage proposal from her high school sweetheart in North Carolina on Wednesday, March 20, footage shows.

Footage posted to TikTok shows 27-year-old Angelica May walking out into the hallway of Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute in Wilmington after completing her last chemotherapy session for stage-two triple-negative breast cancer. May’s family and friends applaud her before gifting her with 10 roses to symbolize the decade shared with her now-fiance, Imeek Watkins. May tearfully accepts Watkins’s marriage proposal as their friends and family cheer them on.

“He had my whole medical team on board with his planning and they were crying happy tears,” May told Storyful. Credit: Angelica May via Storyful