Woman being chased by deputies drives into an SC river, Richland County sheriff says

A search was underway Wednesday for a woman who led deputies on a chase and went missing after crashing a vehicle into the Broad River, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies got involved when they responded to a report of a domestic violence incident in the 1600 block of Long Creek Drive, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. That’s in Columbia, near Exit 65 on Interstate 20, which is the junction with Broad River Road.

On their way to the scene, deputies learned that the man who reported the incident said a woman hit him with her vehicle and was trying to do it again, according to the release.

Information on the man’s condition was not available.

Deputies located the woman and intervened, but she drove away in her vehicle toward Omarest Drive, the sheriff’s department said.

That led to a chase, as deputies pursued the woman for about a minute before she drove off Omarest Drive’s dead end and into the Broad River, according to the release.

Emergency responders are searching for the woman, the sheriff’s department said.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, including the ends of Omarest, Romain and Koulter drives, according to the release.

Information about when traffic will be allowed to return to the area was not available.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.