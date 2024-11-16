Woman’s body found in boot of car in London

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team and the Metropolitan Police have been working on the case (PA Archive)

An investigation has been launched after a woman’s body was found in the boot of a car in east London, police have said.

Northamptonshire Police said it will conduct a murder inquiry into the “suspicious” discovery in Ilford.

Superintendent Steve Freeman said the woman, who has not been named but is from Corby in Northamptonshire, may have been the victim of a “targeted incident”.

Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit major crime team and the Metropolitan Police have been working on the case.

The force was contacted on Wednesday by a member of the public concerned for the woman’s welfare.

In a statement, Superintendent Steve Freeman said: “On Wednesday, November 13, Northamptonshire Police were contacted by a member of the public regarding a concern for the welfare of a woman in Corby.

“Fast-track enquiries were made which sadly led to the discovery of a woman’s body inside the boot of a vehicle in the Ilford area of London. We are treating the death as suspicious and a murder investigation has been launched.

“Detectives from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team and the Metropolitan Police have been working at pace to establish the circumstances that led to the woman’s death.

“The investigation is ongoing and there will be continued police activity over the weekend in various locations, including Corby and Ilford.

“Although we believe that this was a targeted incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public, extra patrols will be taking place in Corby in the coming days for reassurance purposes.

“Anyone with any concerns is welcome to approach one of these officers who will be happy to help, and anyone who may have information that could assist our inquiries, is asked to contact us on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”