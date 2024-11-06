Woman Called 911 to Say She'd Killed Mom the Day Before and Left Body Outside: Police

Tiffany Zhang was arrested in connection with the killing of her mother, 63-year-old Guichun Hu

A woman in Maryland is under arrest after she allegedly called 911 and led police to the body of her mother.

Emergency services in Gaithersburg, Md., received a call from Tiffany Zhang on Monday, Nov. 4, when she allegedly confessed to killing her mother, the Montgomery County Department of Police said in a news release.

Zhang, 29, allegedly said she killed 63-year-old Guichun Hu the day prior and that the woman’s body was in a nearby grass field outside their residence, according to the news release.

Responding authorities found Zhang outside the house and located Hu’s body, declaring her deceased at the scene.

Aerial photos of the residence shared by WJLA show the area has several houses sparsely located, each with grass fields surrounding them. Further details – such as the condition of Hu’s body, the nature of any injuries, or where the alleged crime took place – have not been revealed.

Gu’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office for authorities to determine her cause of death.

Authorities did not comment on a possible motive.

Zhang was detained and charged with first-degree murder, police said in their news release.

Online court records did not indicate whether she had entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.

