After woman calls 911 to say she's sorry, police respond and find 2 bodies

A woman called Connecticut police Wednesday morning about an emergency and said she was sorry, leading officers to head to the home and discover two bodies.

The incident happened in Voluntown, about 52 miles southeast of Hartford, the Connecticut State Police said in a news release.

Around 11:26 a.m., a female called the police and said she was sorry, authorities said. The caller gave dispatchers an address but didn’t give any additional info before ending the call.

Dispatchers tried to contact the caller again but to no avail, state police later said at a press conference.

Troopers found a male on the ground in the driveway at 11:35 a.m., state police said at the press conference. He was unresponsive with visible injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers attempted to make contact with someone inside the home via a PA system at 11:42 a.m. but no one replied. Investigators tried to ping the original caller’s phone, which was showing up as being in the vicinity of the home.

Temporary 'shelter in place' order issued for residents

Authorities told residents within a one mile radius to shelter in place or avoid the area.

At 3:53 p.m., a drone went inside the residence through a second-story door that was open. Through the drone, authorities found an unresponsive female on a stairwell inside the residence. She was later pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

At 4:25 p.m. the tactical team went inside the home and found that no one else was there. When asked if the situation is considered a murder suicide or how the victims were related, authorities said it is an active and ongoing investigation.

The case has been turned over to the Eastern District Major Crime Squad, state police said.

Authorities said they will release the identities of the victims later and that there is no threat to the public.

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, dial 988 to reach someone with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. They're available 24 hours a day and provide services in multiple languages

