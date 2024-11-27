Woman Captures Video of Angry Motorist Hitting and Kicking Car

A woman captured footage of a man kicking and hitting her car’s side mirror in what she said was a terrifying road rage incident in London.

The woman, who told Storyful she wishes to remain anonymous, posted the footage in a Facebook group, and said the incident happened on Sunday, November 24.

“This video catches the final moments where I had just about got my phone working from all of the shock. The individual was kicking and slapping my window around 10 times prior to damaging the car,” she wrote in the post.

The Daily Mail reported that the incident occurred when the two cars were stopped at a red light, after the woman didn’t let the driver into the lane in front of her.

The woman reported the incident to police, according to her post. Storyful has reached out to police about the incident.