Woman Catches A 'River Monster' And Has The Footage To Prove It

Paula Cathey Smith caught a whopper ― and she earned it.

The angler posted a nearly 12-minute video last weekend of her reeling in a huge catfish dubbed a “River Monster” by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Smith hooked the 88-pound blue catfish in Kentucky Lake, which borders Kentucky and Tennessee. The experience was “awesome,” she told HuffPost on Thursday.

Paula Cathey Smith cradles her prize catch, an 88-pound blue catfish. More

Smith told the Tennessean that as soon as she dipped a fresh gizzard into the water, it bit.

“I never in my life seen a fish this big,” said Smith, who later released the fish.

The fish is Smith’s personal best in terms of weight, the Tennessee agency wrote, but she has her eye on a bigger catch.

Paula Cathey Smith's catch is her personal best. More

“My goal is to beat the state record of 112 (pounds),” she told HuffPost.

Smith later released the 88-pounder, saying she hoped her grandson could catch it one day. (Courtesy of Paula Cathey Smith) More

H/T For The Win